Ghost tours, a timed car race to Black Jack Campground and a rubber ducky race in the San Francisco River are just some of the things the Greenlee County Tourism Council talked about during its meeting June 10.
“Nothing’s etched in stone yet,” said Akos Kovach, the vice chair of the council, but, “there’s a pent-up demand for something.”
All of the events are in some stage of the planning process with no specific dates. As the county continues to lift COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, members of the council are hoping that not only will county residents want to come out to events, but that the events will attract tourists from outside of the region to Greenlee County.
One of the biggest events discussed was a timed race, sponsored by the SportsCar Club of America’s Arizona Region, starting from a point nine miles east of Three Way along Highway 78 and ending at the Black Jack Campground.
The event will see cars racing, one at a time, for the best time from the start to the finish line.
SCCA is the same organization that sponsors the Clifton Hill Climb. Kovach said that the organization was so impressed by the hill climb that they not only wanted to return to Greenlee County, but put up the up-front cost to start this event, with the hopes of making it a semi-annual event.
Kovach added that the SCCA did send the council a number of possible weekend dates for the event in October or November. The council will vote on the exact date of the event July 8.
Because the location of the event will be between the Clifton and Duncan ZIP codes, Kovach said that he and the council are working to get both towns involved.
Ghost tours
The council also heard a presentation from Pamela Harrington, media specialist at the Art Depot, and Erin Spears, board member of the Art Depot, about their plan to start weekly ghost tours in Clifton.
After attending a ghost tour of Seattle, Harrington said she thought Clifton had better ghost stories, so she and Spears decided to come up with a tour themselves.
Starting at the historic trains depot, the tour will start at night and follow a mile and a half long path through various locations in town, including along Chase Creek and the old jail, and ending at the Clifton Hotel, incorporating ghost stories and local folklore with a broad history of the town.
Harrington said she hopes to start the tour in July, with tickets costing $20 per person.
Ducks on the water
The council also discussed the Big Quack, a fundraising event for the council that was previously called the Quack Race, where people purchase rubber ducks to race down the San Francisco River for a prize.
The race not only raises money for the council, but raises visibility of the river itself, and possible recreational activities and businesses that can sprout out from it, Kovach said.
The council also discussed the possibility of hosting an ATV/UTV race, but the council is still on the lookout for a proper site.