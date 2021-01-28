Duncan schools held their annual spelling bee on Jan. 20 and Morenci schools are scheduled to hold theirs Feb. 3. The Top 10 from each district will go head-to-head at the Greenlee County Spelling Bee at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Brubaker Gym in Duncan. Two people per contestant will be allowed into the gym to watch. Winners will then advance to the state contest.
