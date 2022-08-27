Duncan pharmacy.png

Canyonlands' planned new health center in Duncan will move its pharmacy on Fairgrounds Road (pictured) into one clinical facility that will also house medical and behavioral health services.

Arizona Complete Health (ACH) has awarded Canyonlands Healthcare in Duncan a $100,000 grant for a new facility.

The grant was one of 16 in the state that ACH announced on Aug. 24. The release said the grants were awarded to support various programs aimed at helping Arizonans stay healthy.

