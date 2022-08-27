Arizona Complete Health (ACH) has awarded Canyonlands Healthcare in Duncan a $100,000 grant for a new facility.
The grant was one of 16 in the state that ACH announced on Aug. 24. The release said the grants were awarded to support various programs aimed at helping Arizonans stay healthy.
Canyonlands is planning to build a 3,200-square-foot health center in Duncan to replace their current location at 227 Main St.
This project will provide a space to house medical, behavioral health and pharmacy services in one building.
Currently, the pharmacy is located at 103 Fairgrounds Road and behavioral healthcare is relegated to telemedicine visits, according to the hospital’s website.
The new space would allow for a comfortable and private waiting area to improve patient flow to treatment areas, the release said.
Canyonlands, which also has clinics in Clifton and Safford, was one of three organizations to receive ACH's maximum grant award.
“Our mission is to transform the health of the community, one person at a time,” said Martha Smith, ACH president and CEO. “The healthcare providers and non-profit organizations receiving these grants are all critical partners in fulfilling this mission. As Arizonans struggle to manage day to day during these challenging times, it is our responsibility to support those organizations that are on the front lines of helping our neighbors who are in need.”
Award recipients include rural community hospitals, peer- and family-run organizations, social service organizations, child welfare non-profits, suicide prevention programs, and others that offer hope and help to Arizonans.
Arizona Complete Health, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corp., provides and administers health benefits through individual, Medicaid, Medicare and dual eligible programs. ACH's website is at www.azcompletehealth.com.