JoAnn Cathcart, deputy Greenlee County assessor, will take on the top job in January after earning 67 percent of the votes and defeating Doug Reed.
According to the Greenlee County elections website, Carthcart earned 2,316 votes compared to Reed's 1,143.
Cathcart is replacing Linda Durr, who is retiring Dec. 31.
Cathcart moved to Greenlee County six years ago from the Verde Valley and became Durr’s chief deputy soon after. She spent 10 years selling real estate in central and northern Arizona and learned about such things as zoning, property legal descriptions, mapping, researching well data and registration numbers. She’s a state-certified and internationally-certified Level 1 and Level 2 appraiser, too.
Prior to the election, Cathcart said that over the past six years she’s learned to perform every duty within the office and feels well-equipped to take over.
Back in September Cathcart said she'd enhance the office’s website, develop an educational program for residents to learn about such things as exemptions and their Notice of Value) and pursue an International Certification of Excellence in Assessment Administration.
Reed spent seven years working in the assessor’s office and in October he said he left the office because he saw issues and didn't want to be associated with him.
Primarily, Reed said he frequently found errors when visiting homes, errors that were costing people money.
“I want to focus on getting out there and getting (assessment’s) correct. It’s only fair to the public,” Reed said last month. “I just want to help citizens out ad do what’s right for them.”