Democrat Eva Putzova, a former Flagstaff city council member, is running against incumbent Tom O’Halleran in Congressional District 1. She recently agreed to answer a series of questions via email.
Q: Please provide me a little background about yourself and why you believe you are the best candidate for the position.
A: My name is Eva Putzova. I grew up in Slovakia and became a U.S. citizen in 2007. I was elected to the Flagstaff City Council in 2014, led successful campaigns raising Flagstaff’s minimum wage to $15.50, and now I am running in Congressional District 1 as a Democrat.
In addition to earning my master’s degree from the University of Economics in Bratislava, Slovakia, I completed short leadership programs at Harvard University and Cornell University. In 2015, I received the Arizona Woman of Vision Award from the Arizona Women’s Conference and in 2017, the Eleanor Roosevelt Award from the Coconino County Democratic Party for demonstrating democratic values in my service to the community. I spent 14 years in higher education and now work as a National Communications and Technology Director for Restaurant Opportunities Centers United, fighting to raise wages and improve working conditions for the country’s 13 million restaurant workers.
I’m running for Congress because we need a government that puts people first, not corporations. For too long, politicians have worked for the private interests that fund their campaigns, not the people they represent.
Our country has serious challenges. We need bold, people-centered solutions. That means treating healthcare as a human right, fighting climate action at the scale we need to, guaranteeing jobs and housing, and getting big corporate money out of our political system.
Solving these problems we face will take moral courage to do what’s right. I’m the only candidate in this race who doesn’t accept any corporate PAC or special interest donations. Our campaign is 100% funded by the people — as campaigns should be.
I‘m determined to bring a perspective of fairness, inclusion, justice, peace, and democracy into Congress. This is what I will fight for — a just, generous and inclusive America.
Q: Please tell me what you think are the topic issues facing Arizonans and how you’d like to address them.
A: Three issues come to the forefront right now — access to healthcare, climate change, and improving the lives of Indigenous people.
HealthcareThe COVID-19 crisis has highlighted what most of us knew all along — our healthcare system is fundamentally broken. I support Medicare for All, a bill that would ensure every single human in this country has access to affordable, quality healthcare — a system where everybody is in and nobody is out. No one should lose their health insurance because they lose their job. No one should worry about crushing hospital bills ever. Healthcare is a human right, not a business.
Climate ChangeThe growing threat of climate change is already impacting Arizonans in a negative way. Temperatures are rising, water is becoming more scarce, and our renewable energy production is totally inadequate to the crisis. This is mainly due to the influence of the fossil fuel industry and our state utility APS who have effectively restricted the growth of the solar industry. I support the Green New Deal which would eliminate subsidies for the fossil fuel industry and would provide massive investments in renewable energy and infrastructure that can reinvigorate local economies.
Improving the lives of Indigenous peopleCongressional District 1 is home to 13 tribes who have suffered from centuries of dispossession, relocation, and neglect. My campaign prioritizes Indigenous rights by calling for our government to listen to tribes about the resources they need, not the other way around. We can start this process by ceasing all mining operations and resource extraction on tribal lands, plus investing in clean renewable energy to provide jobs for tribal residents. This would both clean up the environment and address the crippling poverty on reservations. We also have to invest in the healthcare and education infrastructure that is insufficient on tribal lands.
Q: What has been like campaigning in the COVID-19 era?
A: COVID-19 has been a complete disaster, especially for Native communities in the state and district, with hundreds of deaths and a far higher infection rate for the Navajo Nation than anywhere in the country outside of New York and New Jersey. There is a shortage of medical facilities and personnel on the reservation to treat those who are sick. Native people are dying from COVID-19 at higher rates due to ill health and poverty caused by generations of neglect by the government.
The bright light in all of this are efforts by citizens like Ethel Branch, who have raised more than a million of dollars to provide food and other direct relief to the Navajo and Hopi communities, or the fight for Oak Flat that continues even during the pandemic. These actions inspire me, but they also show just how badly our government has failed in assisting disadvantaged communities in this crisis and how we continue treating Native communities as the national sacrifice areas.
Q: Tell me about your campaign strategy and how it’s been adjusted.
A: My campaign strategy is, and always has been, to connect with as many voters in the district as possible to tell them about our campaign and to ask for their support. We did a lot of door to door canvassing throughout the district prior to the pandemic, but since then have had to adjust our strategy. We are primarily focusing on phone banking, texting and online organizing to reach voters where they are.
Q: Can you please share your thoughts about how Gov. Ducey has been handling the crisis? How about President Trump?
A: Governor Ducey, to his credit, extended his stay-at-home order to May 15, with modifications. He indicated that the return to normalcy will be gradual and phased-in based on CDC and health expert recommendations through May and June. To this point, he hasn’t caved in to science deniers and skeptics who demand that everything be opened up. President Trump has made it clear that he does not care about public health and is eager to open up the country regardless of the high number of deaths this would result in. While both public officials are responsible for how they are handling their response to the pandemic, we have to be honest and admit that our healthcare system has been utterly unprepared for this. Arizona only has 1.9 hospital beds per 1,000 people. Congress has been failing for decades — in a bi-partisan way — to pass legislation that prioritizes health care and not profit for health insurance and big pharmaceutical companies.
Q: What words
of advice would you offer President Trump and the rest of the folks in Washington as far as the crisis?
A: My advice to the politicians, including the President, is to let the medical and public health experts dictate policy in terms of how to address the COVID-19 crisis as well as when and how to reopen the economy. Our elected representatives should get busy passing legislation like the Green New Deal to pour investments and bring employment opportunities into our under-served communities while at the same time addressing the climate crisis that is not less serious than the public health crisis we are experiencing.
Q: Anything else that would like to add?A: Our campaign slogan is “People First, Not Corporations”. We do not accept contributions from corporate PACs, unlike the incumbent, who has taken almost $400,000 from them just last year. Consequently, I am able to support programs that are popular and benefit people — not special interests, such as the new and expanded Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, fully publicly-funded pre-K through college education, universal childcare, and a federal $15 minimum wage.