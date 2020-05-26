The census began operations on the ground last week, and locals who don't get their mail at their physical address will start receiving 2020 Census questionnaires at their homes soon.
Initially, residents will first receive a questionnaire on their doorknobs. The on-foot operation was originally going to be in mid-June, but has been moved up.
Federal funding is based on the reported Census numbers. Some of the programs affected by the census are supplemental nutrition assistance, school breakfast programs, nutritional assistance for women, infants, and children as well as the state’s Children’s Health Insurance Program.
The Safford City- Graham County Library has reopened and if someone would like to do the census online they can call the library and schedule an appointment to use the computer. Also, the library has a staff member specifically trained for census assistance who can speak Spanish. The Pima Library also has a computer available for census purposes.
The Arizona@ Work-Southeastern at 1910 W. Thatcher Blvd. is another location where locals can fill out the online census.
The census count workers are also delivering questionnaires to residents in Greenlee and Cochise counties.