The Chase Creek Bridge #1 project, more than four years in the planning, is on-target for a Sept. 1 approval date, said Clifton Town Manager Rudy Perez on Thursday.
He estimated a construction company could be hired to replace the 122-year-old bridge, which has been found “structurally deficient,” by year's end.
Perez received the bridge hydraulics report on June 27. The results stated that the new bridge would not be compromised in the event of a 100-year flood, good news toward the progress of the project. The initial pre-scoping report was conducted in March 2018. In early 2021, the Clifton Town Council agreed to partner with the Arizona Department of Transportation to replace the bridge for a total cost of $1.6 million, with Clifton contributing an estimated $60,000 to the project.
Stage 4 paperwork was submitted June 30, including bridge design and right-of-way clearance plans. Utility and railroad clearance plans are scheduled for Aug. 15 submittal, with a final project due Sept. 1.
“If we didn’t replace it now, sometime in the near future, it could be impossible,” Perez said, speaking to the poor condition of the bridge.
“We’re still waiting for the easement from Freeport McMoran,” he said, adding that seems to be the only real hold-up at the moment. When Freeport McMoran was initially discussing the bridge project, they’d considered a temporary easement. Now, Perez said, they’re going to put a permanent easement down on paper for the first time.
That will be a first for the Chase Creek Bridge, Perez said. While the road is owned by the mine, “the town has been operating and maintaining the road and bridge for years,” he added. Crossing Chase Creek Bridge on Frisco Avenue is the only way to access North Clifton, Perez said, where a few residences and the RV park is located.
“It’s just been a handshake agreement for years,” Perez said about bridge access. Technically, the easement will give the town of Clifton the legal right to drive over the bridge and use approaches on the north and south ends of the bridge even after construction is completed.
“ADOT is hoping to advertise Nov. 1 for bids,” he said.