The Town of Clifton’s project to install new light poles on Chase Creek Street is moving forward after the town received bids from two different Phoenix metro area companies to provide the light poles on Monday, October 25.
Rudy Perez, Clifton’s town manager, said the town council has been discussing and reviewing options for installing lights on Chase Creek since December of 2019. On July 8, the town council voted to approve a lighting project, with one council member descending from the approving vote. Since then, some Clifton residents have questioned whether the kinds of lighting fixtures the council chose to put up will put the Chase Creek’s historic status from the Arizona State Parks State Historic Preservation Office in jeopardy.
“I’m not against it, we definitely need lights there, it’s just the type of lights,” said Monica Miller, the owner of Studio 226 on Chase Creek Street.
Miller is concerned the installation of new lights, that aren’t tied to the historical aesthetics of the lights that once were on the street, will not only jeopardize the historic status of the street, but will jeopardize business owners on the street’s ability to apply for and receive grants to do restorations and other projects.
Miller, who said her business is not technically designated as the historic part of Chase Creek, said she also wants the town council to be more transparent and reach more out to local business owners when they make decisions, especially ones involving Chase Creek.
“Chase Creek is all we have left in Clifton,” Miller said.
The plan approved by the council calls for the purchase and installation of 11 new light poles on Chase Creek and five on Lynch Street at a cost not to exceed $98,000, Perez said. One of the bids for the project, which Perez will recommend to the council, knocks that price down to $83,632, with the possibility of Morenci Water and Electric installing the poles for free, if the town can approve the purchase of the light poles and have them delivered in time.
Perez said the original plan was for the town to get the poles delivered while Morenci Water and Electric was working on installing electric wiring underground on Chase Creek. Perez said Morenci Water and Electric had agreed to install the lights for free if they could be delivered in time, but with shipping delays, even if the town council approves the purchase, the poles will probably not come in time. Perez said he’ll be talking to Morenci Water and Electric to see if they’re still willing to install the poles for free, or if the town will have to pay a fee for them to install the poles.
Perez described the poles themselves as decorative, something that Eric Vondy, the State Historic Preservation Office’s preservation program manager said would be met with “frowning disapproval” by the office, according to emails sent between Perez, council members B. Waddell Reyes and Ray West and Vondy in June and July.
In an email sent in June, Vondy described the light poles as “faux-historical lighting” that “would be better to be avoided in order to avoid violating Standard #3 of the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties. However, it being LED lighting helps; however it still creates a false sense of historical development.”
When asked what actions his office could take against the town of Clifton or Chase Creek, Vondy answered they could delist Chase Creek from the National Register of Historic Places or threaten or revoke Clifton’s status as a “certified local government,” but the installation of the light poles wouldn’t warrant either of those serious actions.
“We will frown disapprovingly at you and remind you that you shouldn’t have put them in every time we visit Clifton-which is once every year or two historically,” Vondy wrote in an email from July 1.
“While adding inappropriate lighting does damage the historic integrity of Chase Creek, it doesn’t damage it enough to warrant either of those options-thus the frowning disapprovingly comment,” Vondy wrote.
Vondy did not respond to attempts to seek further comments about the project.
When contacted about the project, Mayor Luis Montoya said he had not heard from the State Historic Preservation Office about their objections to the specific light poles the council chose to move forward with.
The State Historic Preservation Office wanted “a plain looking pole. A metal or steel pole, not something that they town council decided to do,” Perez said.
It was “a policy decision made by policy makers,” Perez said.
Perez said there is a possibility the town council could choose not go with either bid at their next meeting on November 10 at 2 pm, but he doesn’t expect that, since both bids are under the limit he was given.
“We have to put up lighting, it’s a public safety issue,” Perez said. “If we don’t put up light poles, that area is going to be dark. There won’t be any lighting.”
The money for the project is coming from funds provided to the town from the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Highway User Revenue Fund.
“I think the majority of business owners on Chase Creek want some sort of lighting. The question is, what kind of lighting do they want?” Perez said.