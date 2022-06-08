You can get lots of things at your local public library, but seeds?
Housed in an old card catalog at the Duncan Public Library is a specialty library, one with the tiniest of items. Come here first if you want to plant a successful garden because this seed library has the goods. It’s not guaranteed the seeds will grow, but you’ll have a better chance starting here than with those bought from a catalog or big-box store. That’s what Bill Cook said, the Greenlee County Cooperative program coordinator. He acts as a kind of seed librarian, both in Duncan and in Clifton, where the Clifton Public Library also has a seed library.
“The idea of it is that it’s all heirloom or open pollinated varieties from which you can save seed, and the real benefit of it is that it’s all locally adapted,” Cook said.
Love gardening but can’t figure out what’s going wrong? Rainfall, birds, insects and soil, of course these factors all affect a grow season. A good garden, however, begins with the most basic item: the seed. To grow a garden that produces well, it’s best to start with native seeds that are programmed by nature to grow in your area. Duncan library has just what you need, and, evidently, it’s a popular program. Cook said last year they gave out about 3,000 packets of seed.
It works this way. You “check” out the seed with your library card—the library has both flower and vegetable seeds—then plant it. If all the other factors are right, you will have beautiful flowers and/or fresh vegetables. It’s because the seed has been evolved to thrive in local growing conditions. Seed bought from a catalog may not be adapted to the Greenlee County environment.
“For example, you pick up a Burpee’s catalog,” Cook said. “There’s about 50 kinds of tomatoes in there, and you pick one that looks good in the catalog. Well, it may not do well in your neighborhood.”
Right now, according to Cook, there’s still time to plant a garden. He said just about any sort of melon is good, okra, beans, tomatoes, corn and peppers. Pumpkins go in in the middle of July and even peanuts are good to plant.
“I didn’t know you could grow peanuts here,” librarian Rachel Griffin said. She was listening to Cook talk about what could be planted now. Peanuts, it should be noted, come with a warning.
“Yeah, they do great,” Cook said. “The thing with peanuts is once you plant them, you’re going to have them. They’ll come back.”
After the produce has been harvested and if you want to—it’s not required—the seeds from the best your garden has produced are saved and returned to the library. In this way, the next user gets the best seeds from the best produce. Cook said, however, that you don’t just harvest the seeds and throw them on the windowsill. For that, there are classes.
“One has to know how to save seeds properly before they check them into the library,” he said.
There are certain criteria for returned seeds. They have to be for non-toxic plants; they have to be locally grown, so no seed packages from a store or catalog; and no seeds for anything that children cannot plant, so no tobacco or other restricted plant matter, such as cannabis.
Also, the seed library does not accept hybrid seeds. Still, “We rely on local donations from local gardeners,” Cook said. He added that when the extension has the staff, they offer seed-saving classes at the library, seed parties he calls them.
Cook is invested in seeing to it that those who want to grow a garden can do so with the most chance of good harvest.
“It’s all about success, food security, and then there’s the added aspect of keeping those old varieties alive,” Cook said.