When Grace Williams was 11 her mom opened up the world to her.
Lily Williams, a Phoenix nurse, decided she wanted to travel. So, she and Grace set off for Tanzania, Madagascar and the Indian Ocean island of Reunion where they went exploring on a tandem bicycle. They actually lived in Madagascar for awhile.
It’s during that trip that Grace Williams learned French and began to think about her future possibilities.
“It’s definitely a difficult language to learn and I wouldn’t have learned it without that trip,” Williams, 18, said. “But, once you learn French there are so many other places you can live.”
Williams recently received the Outstanding French Student-Advanced award from Eastern Arizona College, where she is a freshman music major. She also received a Faculty Association Scholarship.
Williams graduated from Sunnyslope High School in Phoenix where she was in the marching band and volunteered with a neighborhood association that was involved in beautification projects.
She wanted to continue playing in a marching band and since EAC is the only junior college in the state that has one, she landed in Thatcher with a scholarship. She’s also in the college’s concert band.
She plays percussion, guitar, bass and piano. When she’s not studying, she’s rehearsing, tutoring a handful of students in French or working toward a welding certificate.
She’ll be spending this summer tutoring and taking a few more courses.
Once she obtains her associate’s degree, Williams said she plans to put her welding certificate to good use.
She dreams of one day owning her own business designing doors, gates and other ornamental pieces.
She finds EAC’s campus beautiful and the people nice. She can’t imagine going to a larger institution with huge classes.
Williams, who has also ridden the tandem bike with her mom along the Grand Canyon, Tortilla Flat and Pacific Coast Highway, said she has no desire to travel, but she would like to live in different places for awhile, like Reunion, France, Canada or even Pine and Flagstaff.
“I’d like to sit down for awhile in other countries, that would be interesting,” Williams said. “Traveling is more expensive...also I’d also like to just sit in one place for awhile. Constantly moving around is chaotic, at least for me. I’d like to have a life in one place.”