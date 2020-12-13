A ton of people descended upon downtown Duncan Saturday to celebrate Christmas on the Old West Highway. The kids loved the snow machine, climbing on the old timey fire truck and playing Limbo while the adults shopped for gifts among several vendors and checked out vintage cars.
Christmas on the Old West Highway
