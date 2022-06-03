You have plant damage and a plan: Break out the bug spray and fire away.
Not so fast, says Bill Cook, head of the University of Arizona’s Greenlee County Cooperative Extension in Duncan.
Cook will teach a class on identifying culprits and figuring out the right solution in a four-hour class at 10 a.m. June 11.
What most people call bug spray is actually insecticide, meaning it targets only insects, Cook said. Insecticides also work in different ways, targeting different insects at different life stages. Improperly applied, it could kill the pollinators or predators, leaving the pest an open door.
“The culprits for plant damage include insects, fungus, virus, bacteria, environmental conditions, fertility and more,” Cook said. “Some are here today and gone tomorrow. Some have predators, which resolve the problem without intervention. This is why we do this class. Understanding the source and solution enables one to achieve the most success for the effort involved and reduce any unnecessary risk of toxic solutions.”
The class goes over the role of insects in the garden, which are friends, which are foes, how to tell the difference between fungal, viral and bacterial damage, along with all the other potential problems such as nutrient, water and weather challenges.
The class is $10 to the public and is included with tuition for the Greenlee County master gardener students. Lunch break at noon; pack a lunch. Information: 928-254-8734.