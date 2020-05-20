Morenci High School
Keanna Louise Rezare Cortez (valedictorian): UA Distinction Award, Freeport McMoRan Scholarship, McWilliams and Rankin, Morenci Lions Club
Reona Kristine Alvarez: UA Wildcat Recognition Award, Sons of the American Legion Squadron #28, Morenci Lions Club Scholarship, Deborah Armbrust Memorial Scholarship
Desiree Monique Babb: Tom Powers Family “All Wildcat” Scholarship, Morenci Lions Club Scholarship
Kaleena Meridian Carlin: NAU Presidential Scholarship
Dante Jose DeAnda: NAU Presidential Scholarship, Morenci Lions Club
Shaun Espinoza: Sumitomo Scholarship
Reiyna Melani Nikole Frank: GCU Dean’s Scholarship, GCU Award
Mariah Lynne-Ann Gipson: New Mexico State University
Anthony Joseph Rio Hudman: NAU Presidential Scholarship, Morenci Lions Club Scholarship
Jordon Izaiah Mares: Albion University Kresge Scholarship; Eastern Arizona Dean’s Scholarship, Dominican University of California Coaches Award, Forks of the River Award
Taralyn Neilson: Buddy Swapp Memorial Scholarship
Maloie Nicole Ogaffney: NAU Presidential Scholarship, MHS Tri M Scholarship
Angel Renae Ontiveros: Greenlee County Historical Society, Tony Boling Memorial Scholarship, Sumitomo Scholarship, Coty Denogean Memorial Suicide Awareness Scholarship
Sarina Ja’Lee Robledo: Morenci Lions Club Scholarship
Steven Michael Roybal: NAU Presidential Scholarship, Franciscan University of Steubenville St. Elizabeth Grant, GCU Faculty Scholarship, GCU award
Brigid Marie Silvester: Creighton University Academic Scholarship, GCU Provost Scholarship, GCU Select Scholarship, Benedictine University Athletic/Academic Scholarship, NAU Presidenitial Scholarship, George Lopez Memorial Scholarship
Connor Allen Vaugh: Montgomery GI Bill
Madison Lily Vaughn: NAU Lumberjack Scholarship, Morenci Lions Club Scholarship
Dominik Anthony Vigil: NAU Presidential Scholarship, New Mexico State University, Morenci Lions Club
Matthew David Webb: UA Wildcat Distinction, Morenci Lions Club
Corrie Joy White: Morenci Lions Club
Aleeya Renae Williams: GCU Antelope Scholarship, GCU Priority Registration Award
Duncan High School
Lucas Basteen (valedictorian): EAC Presidential Award of Excellence, Sumitomo, Lehman Memorial, National Football Foundation, Southern Arizona Chapter
Eli Frie: Built Ford Tough-National FFA, Judy White Memorial
Jon Figueroa: EAC Presidential Award of Excellence/United Way
Hanna Hilton: EAC Presidential Preference, PVT Nathan Terry Wansley FFA
Katilin Lunt: EAC Presidential Award of Excellence, Sumitomo , Erwin & Peggy Crotts Memorial FFA, Met Life FFA, NMSU Out of State, Judy White Memorial
Taralyn Neilson: Presidential Award of Excellence/United Way, NMSU Out of State, Valley Telecom Scholarship
Alexis Peck: Presidential Award of Excellence, Greenlee County Historical Society
Fred Robinette, III: Built Ford Tough-National FFA
Christopher Smith: EAC Presidential Scholar
Megan VanSickle: EAC/United Way, Judy White Memorial
Vincent Wright: EAC Presidential Preferential