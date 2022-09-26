It tested motorists in Clifton for almost five months, especially for workers at shift change who were traveling to or from their jobs at the copper mine in Morenci.
The challenge facing motorists was a project in which the faces of steep cliffs were being drilled and removed to prevent the possibility of huge chunks of rocks becoming detached and causing heavy damage to rails of the railroad that lies at the cliffs’ bottoms.
The work was done by GeophysicalStabilization International (GSI). During the project, traffic was affected almost every day on U.S. 191. It is the only road that runs entirely through the length of Clifton. Most of the town is located in the narrow San Francisco River Canyon.
Whenever work was underway, traffic was limited to only one of two directions at a time. A GSI crew member holding a stop sign was located at each end of the project area. Via radio communication the crewmen took turns in allowing traffic to alternately travel in one direction, north or south.
Motorists were often frustrated by the wait, at times often as long as 20 minutes as they drove to or from Morenci and Clifton. Many took an alternative route through Riverside Drive to Shannon Hill then hooked up with Copper Verde Road and finally on to Morenci. That route undoubtedly saw more traffic than ever before. Fortunately, the Copper Verde Road is in very good condition.
GSI showed up in Clifton in March. Upon the company’s arrival, large quantities of heavy rubber-like matting and other material were unloaded in a vacant parking area adjacent to the San Francisco River and near the U.S. 191 (Coronado Boulevard) bridge.
When asked what all the material was for, an employee would only say it was for a project for Freeport McMoRan Inc., which owns most of Morenci and operates the mine there. It is the largest operating open pit copper mine in North America. The mine employs about 3,000 full- and part-time workers. That does not include the many contractors working at the mine.
U.S. 191 is a most critical link to the Morenci mine. According to statistics from the State of Arizona, the average daily traffic through Clifton is 6,000 vehicles. Most of that involves mine traffic and includes the many semi-trucks delivering equipment and other materials to the mine.
The road is also critical to flatbed semis hauling flat huge, finished copper plates from the mine to many destinations. The mine is the largest employer in Greenlee County and neighboring Graham.
The area involved in the project is now fronted by a silver-colored, chain-link type of fence. It is supported by thick steel posts each of which are placed in deep holes drilled into the mountainside. Each have a thick cement base.
Was it necessary?
What had many long time and older residents of Clifton puzzled is that no one, even those in their 70s and 80s, could recall if any part of the cliffs involved in the drilling project ever collapsed and fell on to the railroad tracks.
One man in his 80s said there may have small pieces or rock may have fallen but a far he knows it never affected the ability of trains passing through. He said if that did happen mine crews would be quick to remove any such obstacles.
“Like a lot of people who been here a long time, I have to wonder why the whole project happened,” he said.
The drilling and rock removal project extends about a little more than a quarter of a mile. It begins near the intersection of U.S. 191 and Riverside Drive, behind the Go Go gas station. It rounds a curve and runs to about 100 yards from the historic Clifton Train Depot.
The fenced-in area ends just short of two particularly vulnerable spots where rock and mud slides often occur after very heavy rainfalls. Those spots are perhaps 50 to 70 yards from where the project ends.
That vulnerability came to pass most recently on July 25 when a very heavy rain hit Clifton. It happened late in the afternoon, and an Arizona Department of Transportation crew, with a front-end loader and road grader, worked into the night removing tons of rock and mud.
Traffic was rerouted to Park Avenue, a very narrow street that runs on the opposite of the river from 191. Before traffic could move through there a Clifton Public Works crew removed a huge boulder that came crashing down from the steep unstable cliffs that line one side of that road. It has not been uncommon for large chunks of rock to fall on Park in heavy rainstorms.
A woman, a long-time Clifton resident, said as she passed on Park Avenue on the way to her home in South Clifton, that she was literally praying a big chunk of rock would not fall on her as she passed through the road.
“It would have crushed my little car and no doubt I wouldn’t be talking to you today,” she said.
Efforts were unsuccessful in attempting to contact GSI or FMI for more information.