9-22-22 Photo 2 drilling cliff.JPG

Crewmen from GeosStabilization International are lifted high to reach portions of a cliffside in Clifton to remove sections apparently considered at risk of falling on railroad tracks running at the cliff's bottom. The tracks serve the Freeport Morenci copper mine train and Arizona Eastern Railroad. The tracks parallel U.S. 191 and some cliff faces running directly above the highway were also removed. Here workers drill into cliffs immediately behind the Go Go gasoline facility along the highway.

It tested motorists in Clifton for almost five months, especially for workers at shift change who were traveling to or from their jobs at the copper mine in Morenci.

The challenge facing motorists was a project in which the faces of steep cliffs were being drilled and removed to prevent the possibility of huge chunks of rocks becoming detached and causing heavy damage to rails of the railroad that lies at the cliffs’ bottoms.

9-22-22 Photo steel net-Clifton cliffs.JPG

Crewmen attach a safety net on cliff sides to prevent rocks or mudslides from blocking a portion of U.S. 191 near a railroad crossing in Clifton.
9-22-22 GSI drillers gather.JPG

A work crew from Geostabilization International gathers in March 2022 in a Clifton parking lot upon delivery of equipment they will be using to drill into cliffs above railroad tracks.

