An 11-year-old Clifton girl has a shot at state-wide fame after creating a brand new donut called the Neapolitan Dream.
According to a news release, "Sienna F." entered Bashas' fifth-annual Donut Flavor Craze Contest and is one of 11 finalists (six kids, five adults).
Sienna's creation is a strawberry long john donut, filled with vanilla pudding and topped with chocolate frosting and pink, white and brown sprinkles.
Two of the winning donuts (one created by a kid, the other by an adult) will be selected by a panel of judges this week to be featured in Bashas’ bakery cases across the state during the month of June. National Donut Day is next Friday, June 5.
The two winners will also be named Bashas’ Official Bashas’ Donut Ambassadors for 2020, and receive $500 worth of prizes, including a Bashas’ gift card, family fun activities and baking/cooking gadgets, along with one dozen donuts every month for a year.
Bashas’ will also distribute a $50 grocery gift card to runners-up in each age category, and a $20 grocery gift card to the honorable mentions in each age category.
The finalists were chosen after "judges carefully weighed creativity, flavor combination, and individuality to choose the finalists based on a 100-word description of their best donut idea, including the proposed name, key ingredients, and why the donut is a sweet treat or guilty pleasure."
Here's a link to view and download photos of the finalist donuts: https://bit.ly/36SSsHD