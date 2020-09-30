If you’ve got a complaint about one of his officers, Clifton Police Chief Omar Negrete said he wants to hear about it.
It’s important for citizens and police officers to have mutual respect, Negrete said.
Over the last two years, Negrete said three formal internal affairs investigations were launched by his department and none of the allegations were substantiated.
Other complaints were made against his officers, but he was able to explain his officers’ actions and no further action was requested, Negrete said.
“Most of the time we can talk to them about the steps that were taken, why the officer did this or why the officer did that and they understand,” Negrete said.
For example, Negrete, who has four officers, remembers his officers being dispatched to a domestic violence call in which some said they thought they’d heard a gunshot. When officers arrived, no one answered the door and the officers forced their way inside.
The folks inside the house admitted they’d been yelling at each other, but they were not happy the officers took the actions they did, Negrete said.
Negrete said he told them about the report of gunfire and explained his officers couldn’t “just walk away and hope for the best.”
Explained that way, the residents agreed the officers had done the right thing.
As for the internal affairs investigations, Negrete said in one instance a resident complained he was unnecessarily pulled over and felt he was being harassed. One look at the officer’s camera showed the driver had almost hit the officer head-on, he said.
In another incident, a resident complained that an officer wasn’t wearing a mask and was worried about contracting COVID-19, Negrete said. It turns out the officer hadn’t even gone up to the home.
In the final case, Negrete said he heard a third-hand account about information being leaked from the department, but because the original source was unknown, he had no means of following up.
If allegations are serious enough that they could result in a suspension or termination, the officer is placed on leave, Negrete said. The last time that happened was following an officer-involved shooting that was later deemed justified.
His door is always open, Negrete said.
“I do not tolerate officers that don’t respect the public,” Negrete said. “I encourage my officers to respect everybody in the community no matter what’s going on, no matter the circumstances, no matter their background. My officers will respect them. I think that’s the best way to interact with the public. We have to uphold that. I tell my officers ‘How can you interact with the community if you disrespect them?’ It goes both ways.”