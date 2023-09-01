Army combat veteran Adam Gibson is seen here when he was stationed in the Middle East. Gibson commited suicide shortly before his 26th birthday. His mother, Annette Hill, has since honored his memory by devoting herself to the cause of veterans' mental health.
EDITOR'S NOTE: September is Suicide Prevention Awareness month as well as Recovery Month. It also includes Overdose Awareness Day, World Suicide Prevention Day, Suicide Prevention Week, and several other awareness events.
The national focus on Sept. 11 will be on the 2001 terrorist attack in New York City. America was traumatized. Thousands died when the twin towers of the World Trade Center were destroyed in the attack.
There will be an event in Clifton this Sept. 11 that will deal with another result of deep trauma. It will deal with the trauma experienced by many American military veterans. It is the rampant number of suicides of veterans who experience the hell of combat.
In Clifton there will be put in place a large silhouette in memory of and in honor of veterans who paid a very steep price. They committed suicide. Such was what happened with Adam Hill Gibson when he took his life a couple of weeks before his 26th birthday.
He served in the Army and was a veteran of combat in the Middle East.
His death has resulted in his mother, Annette Hill, becoming highly active in bringing attention to the ugly reality of veterans suicides. The many groups with which she is involved are making efforts to at least curb the many veteran suicides that occur daily in the United States.
Hill is bringing to Clifton a metal solider silhouette. It is 10 feet high and 5 feet wide. It will be placed at the trailhead of the Mares Bluff Veterans Memorial in Ward's Canyon. There will be a ceremony to which the public is not just invited but urged to attend.
She said the silhouette "is very powerfully symbolic. I don't want Adam's death to be for nothing."
Veterans' suicides have until recent years been referred to in whispered tones. Not any more.
One website lists the daily number of veteran suicides at about 44 a day. That and other websites have charted veteran suicides since World War II. The group has also tracked veterans's suicides from the Korean War to the Vietnam War. Most recently is American involvement in the Middle East: Desert Storm, Desert Shield, Iraq and Afghanistan.
What may have come as a surprise to many is that the majority of suicides involve women, according to Hill, who is a psychologist in the Phoenix-Scottdale area.
Between her profession and involvement with groups dealing with veterans suicide she no doubt has an insight to the problem. Some of the problems experienced by combat veterans are deep-rooted.
"For those bent on suicide a person feels trapped," she said. "There is just no hope."
For those who have been in combat there is a higher propensity to develop trauma.
"In combat, routines that are day in, day out take their toll," Hill said.
A Vietnam veteran and Clifton native said "the system," meaning mostly the Veterans Administration has been far too slow in recognizing post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It goes back to World Wars I and II when PTSD was written off as "shell shock" or "combat fatigue."
He knows of what he speaks. He was finally diagnosed as having PSTD. He said traumatized veterans "aren't being taken care of properly" by the Veterans Administration.
"Most of the time they just want to medicate you," he said. "The system just doen't do its job."
"All of it is just so sad," said Annette Hill. "The things combat vets experience is a perfect recipe that can result in what is happening to our veterans."
If you or someone you know is in crisis, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline:
