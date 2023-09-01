Adam Gibson

Army combat veteran Adam Gibson is seen here when he was stationed in the Middle East. Gibson commited suicide shortly before his 26th birthday. His mother, Annette Hill, has since honored his memory by devoting herself to the cause of veterans' mental health.

EDITOR'S NOTE: September is Suicide Prevention Awareness month as well as Recovery Month. It also includes Overdose Awareness Day, World Suicide Prevention Day, Suicide Prevention Week, and several other awareness events.

The national focus on Sept. 11 will be on the 2001 terrorist attack in New York City. America was traumatized. Thousands died when the twin towers of the World Trade Center were destroyed in the attack. 

