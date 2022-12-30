It is early January, so is it too soon to be thinking about gardening?
It is not, according to Clifton’s Steve Ahmann. In fact a meeting of the Greenlee Gardens-Clifton Site is scheduled for this week.
The organization will meet Thursday at 5 p.m., at the gardens on Park Avenue in Eastside Clifton. The gardens are located across the road from the Freeport McMoRan guest house.
Part of the Jan. 5 agenda is for future gardeners to choose plots for the new year. There are also work days set for participants the second Saturday of each month. The goal is for people to begin planning what they will do with their plots.
Ahmann said the gardens' purpose is to provide local residents the opportunity to grow their own fruits and vegetables without chemical fertilizers or insecticides.
“There are many people who like the idea of eating food without chemical fertilizers or having them sprayed with insecticides," he said. "There is also the good feeling of having grown one’s own food.”
However, weeds growing in the gardens is a challenge as no chemical weed killers are allowed.
“So folks are encouraged to pull weeds or use a shovel or hoe to get rid of them,” Ahmann said.
The gardens are in their 10th year of existence. They were located at the former Clifton Schools grounds for two years and were moved to their current location when the town of Clifton offered to lease the property to the organization for $1 annually.
There are no fees for membership to the Greenlee Gardens-Clifton Site. Ahmann said the outfit has been able to obtain some grants to meet some of its needs, such as water. He is an organization officer and primarily oversees the gardens' water use and related needs.
Another funding source is donations from Morenci Freeport McMoRan copper mine employees. Their donations are matched by the company.
At present there are 33 plots available in the gardens, of which 16 are already taken.
As for beginning activity in January, Ahmann said winter is an ideal time for people to begin planning for their plots, and it will soon become time to begin planting. He said it may sound cliché, but “often time seems to fly, especially if people have other activities in their lives. Work is certainly among those factors.”
Ahmann may be reached at (928) 865-2085.
