Clifton Gardens 1

The typical size of a gardening plot at the Greenlee Gardens in Clifton appears in this photo. There are a total of 33 plots, 16 of which are already taken. Contact Steve ahmann, (928) 865-2085 to learn how to obtain a plot. There is no charge to obtain a plot.

It is early January, so is it too soon to be thinking about gardening?

It is not, according to Clifton’s Steve Ahmann. In fact a meeting of the Greenlee Gardens-Clifton Site is scheduled for this week.

Clifton Gardens 2

A shady spot is provided at the Greenlee Gardens in Clifton for gardeners to take a break when working on their plots.

Tags

Load comments