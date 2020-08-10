A home was damaged severely Saturday morning after a fire started in a nearby storage shed and spread to the house.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Clifton Police Chief Omar Negrete said the house was located in the Shannon Hill area on Valley View Road in Clifton.
The home was halfway burned down with the rest being damaged by water and smoke. There were no injuries.
The Clifton Fire Department was able to contain the fire to the one home.
The neighboring house was at risk and the occupants were also evacuated in case the fire spread.
Negrete is examining security camera footage from the area.
The owner of the home stored multiple propane tanks in the shed, Negrete said.
When the tanks caught fire, it caused the fire to spread very quickly.
Greenlee County Sheriff Department assisted at the scene, directing traffic in the area.