Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has confirmed it would be willing to purchase Clifton’s wastewater for reuse in its Morenci mining operations once the town's long-defunct wastewater treatment plant is back in operation.

Now that Clifton is in the process of swapping two parcels of city-owned land for the Freeport-owned treatment plant, the town could decide to charge the mine for wastewater use. 

An engineer checks out the condition of the clarigester at the Clifton Wastewater Treatment Plant when it was still running in 2017.

Did You Know?

Clifton's 2.8 million gallons monthly of wastewater translates to around 8.6 acre-feet of water.

According to Kathleen Ferris of the Arizona Municipal Water Users Association (AMWUA) one acre-foot is enough water to serve three Arizona families for a year. Ferris also stated that in 2010, Palo Verde, a nuclear power generating plant near Tonopah, “paid about $60 per acre-foot of effluent and by 2025 that cost will rise to about $200 an acre-foot.”

The following facts are also sourced from the AMWUA:

  1.   In 1973, treated wastewater became a commodity in central Arizona
  2. In 1989, an Arizona Supreme Court ruling assured that cities and towns are free to dispose of effluent as they see fit.
  3. In 2018, Arizona permitted recycled water to be used as a drinking water source.
