Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has confirmed it would be willing to purchase Clifton’s wastewater for reuse in its Morenci mining operations once the town's long-defunct wastewater treatment plant is back in operation.
Now that Clifton is in the process of swapping two parcels of city-owned land for the Freeport-owned treatment plant, the town could decide to charge the mine for wastewater use.
“Freeport-McMoRan currently purchases treated wastewater from the towns of Miami and Globe, Ariz." Jim Telle, director of external communications for FMI, said in an email. "Our Morenci operation receives an average of 2.8 million gallons of untreated wastewater per month from the Town of Clifton and treats the wastewater prior to use at our operations. Once Clifton completes construction of its treatment plant, Freeport would be willing to pay reasonable market rates for treated wastewater that meets necessary water quality standards allowing for direct reuse.”
Clifton Town Manager Rudy Perez said that for the past four or five years, since the town's wastewater treatment plant shut down, FMI has been treating all of Clifton’s wastewater and reusing it at no charge.
In June 2021, the Clifton Town Council voted to increase wastewater rates for town residents and to increase that rate every year until 2025 to help pay for rehabbing the wastewater treatment plant.
Although Clifton is still awaiting a survey of the parcels they intend to swap for the wastewater treatment plant, the town is optimistic.
“We’ve completed the demo of the old buildings and structures," Perez said, adding the town is now awaiting word on a revised aquifer protection permit (APP).
“The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality acknowledged receipt of the APP,” Perez said. “We’re hoping that it only to take a few months to review the revised APP.
“I’m hoping to share that information with the town council at the Nov. 10 meeting,” he said.
So far, the public has been silent on the swap.
“I haven’t heard from the public,” Perez said.
In late 2020, when the possibility of obtaining the wastewater treatment plant was broached, “there were some comments from the public at that time,” he said.
But since then, he explained, it has been just two council members who asked for a rewrite of an agreement with FMI removing any language of water rights, in order to move forward with the proposed trade.
“I would be very interested in hearing what the town thinks about selling our graywater,” Perez said.
Regarding the statement from FMI's Telle, Perez said, “That’s consistent with what I’ve been told.
“It would generate additional revenue,” he added.
He said he would make a recommendation to consider selling the wastewater, but that ultimately, he serves the will of the Council.
“It’s a policy decision,” he said.
The hope is that if all goes well, the plant will be up and running, treating Clifton’s effluent by summer 2023.
Clifton's 2.8 million gallons monthly of wastewater translates to around 8.6 acre-feet of water.
According to Kathleen Ferris of the Arizona Municipal Water Users Association (AMWUA) one acre-foot is enough water to serve three Arizona families for a year. Ferris also stated that in 2010, Palo Verde, a nuclear power generating plant near Tonopah, “paid about $60 per acre-foot of effluent and by 2025 that cost will rise to about $200 an acre-foot.”