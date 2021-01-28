A 40-year-old Clifton man is in the Greenlee County Jail accused of sexually abusing four children, one of whom said they were abused over a period of three years.
Edward Stewart is facing six counts of sexual conduct with a minor under 12, six counts of sexual conduct with a minor under 15, three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, two counts of luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and one count each of sexual abuse and molestation of a child.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Greenlee County Superior Court, Stewart is alleged to have abused one of the children February 2013 through February 2016.
A mental health counselor contacted authorities about Stewart after one of her patients told her about the alleged abuse and Stewart was arrested Jan. 13.