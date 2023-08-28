IMG_0106.jpeg

Clifton's Anthony Holguin gives a thumbs up as he prepares to send boxes of personal hygiene items to close friends who are the victims of the Lahaini Fire that devastated that part of the Hawaiian Island of Maui. Holguin is urging folks in Greenlee County to find websites that allow them to donate the much-needed help for fire victims. A vast majority of them are now homeless. More than 100 were killed and scores of people are still missing.

Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui has what is acclaimed to be a first-rate tsunami warning system. Several sirens sound when the Pacific acts up and pounds the island with walls of water. However, there was no warning system in place that could have prepared the people of Lahaina for what happened to them earlier this month.

According to a Greenlee County man familiar with the people and that area, some people have referred to it as "a tsunami of fire." That is what it was, a wall of fire. It started inland and spread very, very fast. It started Aug. 8 and within hours the community of Lahaina was completely destroyed.

An aerial photo shows the devastation caused by the Lahaina Fire on the Hawaiian island of Maui.
Two children comfort each other with hugs on what was once a playground that was destroyed by the Lahaina Fire on the Hawaiian Island of Maui.

