Clifton's Anthony Holguin gives a thumbs up as he prepares to send boxes of personal hygiene items to close friends who are the victims of the Lahaini Fire that devastated that part of the Hawaiian Island of Maui. Holguin is urging folks in Greenlee County to find websites that allow them to donate the much-needed help for fire victims. A vast majority of them are now homeless. More than 100 were killed and scores of people are still missing.
Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui has what is acclaimed to be a first-rate tsunami warning system. Several sirens sound when the Pacific acts up and pounds the island with walls of water. However, there was no warning system in place that could have prepared the people of Lahaina for what happened to them earlier this month.
According to a Greenlee County man familiar with the people and that area, some people have referred to it as "a tsunami of fire." That is what it was, a wall of fire. It started inland and spread very, very fast. It started Aug. 8 and within hours the community of Lahaina was completely destroyed.
Photos of the damage are reminiscent of cities in Germany and elsewhere in Europe that were flattened by Allied bombing during World War II.
Anthony Holguin, of Clifton, is taking it personally, at least as regards people he knows who were affected by the fire. Holguin has been to Lahaina several times over recent years. He has gone hunting on the island with the Maui Hunting Safari, owned by his friends, the Perriera family. He has hunted with the outfit for Maui axis deer and feral goat.
Holgin said close friends of the Perriera family were victims of the fire. "They lost their home — everything," Holguin said.
"I immediately wanted to help the best I could," Holguin said. "So I wanted to send my aloha from here in Arizona and I gathered some supplies from Walmart and sent them a care package of supplies they needed."
Most of that was items for personal hygiene. Holguin said it was his way of helping in at least some way. And he was at heart repaying folks for all the times he has enjoyed being on Maui and in Lahaina.
"The community on Maui has been truly resilient and it's the people doing what they can to help other people through this difficult time that has been the light during this dark period on Maui," he said. "It has been truly inspiring to see the people be there for the people as one 'ohana and spread love and the aloha spirit among one another. It truly embodies the island way."
More than 100 people were killed in the fire and as of Aug. 27 authorities said there are about 400 people missing. During the initial days of the fire it was feared that as many as 1,500 were reported as missing.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Some news reports have said officials are taking a very close look at the possibility of it being caused by downed power lines. Hurricane-strength winds from a heavy storm at sea may have affected power lines were downed and how swiftly the fire spread.
Holguin works for the Greenlee County Health Department and is a barista at the Starbucks in Morenci. He can be contacted at aholguin@yahoo.com. He pointed to several websites through which people can donate money or other items to disaster relief for Lahaina.
"Please, please," he said. "Help these people. They are, after all, fellow Americans."
"Who knows, maybe someday we here in Arizona may also really need a helping hand," Holguin said. He added that he hopes a warning system will be developed to alert people about fire.
There have been some critics on the mainland USA saying there should definitely should be some sort of future warning system for other potential disasters besides tsunamis.
