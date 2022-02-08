The Clifton-Morenci Food Bank will begin food distribution in March.
The food bank’s distribution center, 375 Shannon Road in Clifton, held a soft opening Jan. 20, serving 50 families, food bank director Amber Sumner said. Sumner also is director of the Duncan Food Bank.
The new location is a partnership among the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, First Southern Baptist Church of Duncan and United Way of Southern Arizona.
“There is just such a need,” Sumner said. “We had been asked several times to open in Clifton because there was a lack.”
The Clifton-Morenci food bank will begin distributing food on the second Friday and the third Thursday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. beginning in March.
“We get a lot of the food from the community food bank [of Southern Arizona],” she said. “We also receive private donations, and Freeport McMoRan Industries donates meat several times a year.”
Those who receive food must live in Greenlee County and meet income eligibility guidelines, found on the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cliftonfoodbank.
Households must choose one location, either Clifton or Duncan, from which to receive their food, and one member who will pick up the distribution. Recipients will be allowed to pick up bread and produce donations during both monthly distribution days.
Sumner cites the partnership with the United Way as one of the key factors that made it possible to open the food bank in Clifton. She also said the town of Clifton is offering the lease of the Clifton distribution center building at no cost.
To contact the Clifton-Morenci Food Bank, call (928) 322-2209.