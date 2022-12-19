Donald J. Lunt

American Mining Hall of Fame inductee Donald J. Lunt

 COURTEST PHOTO

Donald Lunt worked more than half his life in the mining business, but it was his hobbies, not his profession, that recently earned him a spot in the Mining and Minerals Education Foundation's American Mining Hall of Fame.

Following his retirement from Phelps Dodge after 46 years in the early 1990s, Lunt, who passed away in 2019 at age 90, immersed himself in local history and photography. Over time, according to his daughter, Marla Skinner, he developed a reputation as a collector and curator of historical photographs of the Clifton-Morenci area, and he eventually amassed a library of thousands of such images. Skinner estimated the total to be 17,000.

