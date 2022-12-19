Donald Lunt worked more than half his life in the mining business, but it was his hobbies, not his profession, that recently earned him a spot in the Mining and Minerals Education Foundation's American Mining Hall of Fame.
Following his retirement from Phelps Dodge after 46 years in the early 1990s, Lunt, who passed away in 2019 at age 90, immersed himself in local history and photography. Over time, according to his daughter, Marla Skinner, he developed a reputation as a collector and curator of historical photographs of the Clifton-Morenci area, and he eventually amassed a library of thousands of such images. Skinner estimated the total to be 17,000.
Lunt’s expertise in local history was well respected and in demand. He worked closely with Freeport-McMoRan to identify, organize and digitize a large collection of glass negative photographs of Clifton-Morenci.
In 2018, historians worked with Lunt and his wife, Josephine, to catalog his many photographs and, more importantly, to record his knowledge about each one and the scenes and subjects they depict.
Skinner recalls her father, who was born in a small house on D HIll in Old Morenci, having an almost encyclopedic ability to recognize local images from the past and give them context.
She said he took to historical research and photography “like a sponge” after he retired. He particularly relished photographing wildflowers and bighorn sheep, she said, and he frequently contributed free services as a shutterbug to special occasions such as weddings.
Lunt was among four men inducted into the Hall of Fame on Dec. 3 as “Honorees from Mining’s Past.” Skinner and Josephine Lunt were both in attendance at the ceremony, which was held at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa. Skinner gave the induction speech on behalf of her father.
She recalled her pride in her father’s accomplishments and their acknowledgement.
“It was wonderful,” she said.
The Mining and Minerals Education Foundation (formerly the Mining Foundation of the Southwest) has recognized notable careers and significant contributions to the mining industry through its Hall of Fame for 40 years. Executive Director Tom Aldrich said honorees are selected by a 25-member committee and may be from anywhere in the United States.
Lunt's collection of historical photographs may be accessed through the Greenlee County Historical Society.