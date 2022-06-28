Clifton Public Library reduces hours BY EA COURIER STAFF Jun 28, 2022 Jun 28, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Effective immediately, Clifton Public Library will be closed on Fridays, in addition to weekends and holidays. The new hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Clifton Public Library Weekend Holiday Hour Load comments Trending Stories Roper Lake: What it looks like, where it's going From the Publisher: Here's where our newspapers are headed Inmate dies at Graham County Jail Grads earn two diplomas New managing editor takes charge of newsroom for Courier and Copper Era Desert mistletoe: Is this stuff killing our trees or does it have value? Group makes the hard times easier for families Dallen Haws: Mistakes that can kill you in retirement Record gas prices starting to hit home EMS award named for first recipient