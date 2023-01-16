1-18-23 Photo 2 cliff dwelling.JPG

A worker sprays a gray cement-like substance on a section of a cliff in Clifton that has been recently drilled. Other sections of the cliffs that were drilled earlier were also sprayed with the cement substance. It contrasts with the natural brown color of the cliffs.

It appears the finishing touches have been made. The big machinery is all gone that was used to remove large chunks of a cliff face in Clifton. What remains are huge chunks of debris, that is huge chunks of rock, lying between a railroad track bed and U.S. Highway 70.

The project has resulted in a group of Clifton residents wondering if sections of the cliff will remain covered with gunite, a gray-colored substance that sharply conflicts with the cliffs natural brownish-colored face.

1-18-23 Photo-Rubble cliff drilling.JPG

This photo shows part of the very large amount of rubble drilled from a cliff face in Clifton. A great many tons of rubble resulted from the drilling.
Steve Ahmann

Longtime Clifton resident Steve Ahmann, addresses the Clifton Town Council at a Jan. 12 meeting regarding the issue of cliffs being drilled and then some sections that are drilled are covered with a liquid cement-like substance. The substance is used to hold remaining cliff sections in place after being drilled. Ahmann and a group of Clifton residents said the substance sharply detracts from the appearance of the iconic cliffs. Work was performed on the cliffs that parallel Coronado Boulevard (U.S. 191), the only thoroughfare that goes through town.

Tags

Load comments