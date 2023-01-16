A worker sprays a gray cement-like substance on a section of a cliff in Clifton that has been recently drilled. Other sections of the cliffs that were drilled earlier were also sprayed with the cement substance. It contrasts with the natural brown color of the cliffs.
Longtime Clifton resident Steve Ahmann, addresses the Clifton Town Council at a Jan. 12 meeting regarding the issue of cliffs being drilled and then some sections that are drilled are covered with a liquid cement-like substance. The substance is used to hold remaining cliff sections in place after being drilled. Ahmann and a group of Clifton residents said the substance sharply detracts from the appearance of the iconic cliffs. Work was performed on the cliffs that parallel Coronado Boulevard (U.S. 191), the only thoroughfare that goes through town.
It appears the finishing touches have been made. The big machinery is all gone that was used to remove large chunks of a cliff face in Clifton. What remains are huge chunks of debris, that is huge chunks of rock, lying between a railroad track bed and U.S. Highway 70.
The project has resulted in a group of Clifton residents wondering if sections of the cliff will remain covered with gunite, a gray-colored substance that sharply conflicts with the cliffs natural brownish-colored face.
Longtime Clifton resident Steve Ahmann expressed that concern at a Jan. 12 Clifton Town Council meeting. Ahmann called the cliffs “iconic.” He said the cliffs are a major part of Clifton’s character and he has heard comments from locals wondering if the cliffs will ever be returned to at least something that is comparable to their natural look.
Susan Breen, another longtime resident, who spends part of a weekday at the Clifton Visitors Center, said some visitors have expressed concern about the drilling done on the cliffs.
“Why are those beautiful cliffs being messed with?" visitors inquired. "They’re beautiful.”
Breen said she has tried to explain why the work on the cliffs is being conducted and some responses have been, "That’s too bad.”
Ahmann said he was contacted by a Freeport McMoran Inc. spokesperson who said any further work on the cliffs was not originally planned in the project.
“We were told it’s not exactly sure what FMI is going to do," he said. "However, we were told to be patient. They will take care of it."
Ahmann added, “We’ll just have to hope and pray they’ll do something. Those cliffs are such an iconic part of this beautiful, historic town.”
The final phase of the project occurred two weeks ago when a worker was hoisted high and sprayed gunite on a section of the cliff.
Gunite is a mixture of dry sand and concrete. They become wet and are mixed together as they are shot through a nozzle. Gunite is sprayed to reinforce surfaces requiring structural reinforcement. The process has been used in the United States since 1907.
The drilling project was a project undertaken under the auspices of Freeport McMoran Inc., which owns and operates the giant Morenci open pit copper mine. It is the largest operating open pit copper mine in North America. FMI also owns much of the land in Clifton and all the and all the land in Morenci.
FMI hired Geostabilization International (GSI). The project took about six months to complete.
The rock-removal project protects a section of track, immediately below the cliffs, from falling rock. The track affects a section used by an FMI mine train and the Arizona Eastern Railroad. The FMI delivers materials to and from the mine. The AER brings in and hauls away materials from the mine.
What had many long time and older residents of Clifton puzzled is that no one, even those in their 70s and 80s, can recall if any part of the cliff involved in the drilling project ever collapsed and fell on to the railroad tracks.
A man in his 80s said small pieces of rock may have fallen but as far as he knows it never affected the ability of trains passing through. He said if that did happen mine crews would be quick to remove any such obstacles.
“Like a lot of people who been here a long time, I have to wonder why the whole project happened,” he said.
Ahmann said he figures that sections of the cliff were studied. Sections that were drilled and removed may have been determined to fall sometime in the future. And that would result in a great deal of damage to the railroad tracks and cause major delays for both railroads.