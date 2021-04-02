The Clifton Town Council will be choosing a new council member Thursday during their monthly meeting. Three people applied for the position after councilmember Barbara Ahmann opted not to see re-election.
The applicants are Karen Crump, Janeene K. Carrillo and Shane Dunagan.
In her Letter of Interest, Crump said her most important qualification for the position is her "love for the town of Clifton. This is a town with creative, wonderful citizens and I am excited about both the town's achievements and its potential."
She worked in the software industry in numerous capacities over 20-plus years and has owned a Clifton business for the last three years, she said.
Crump owns the Clifton Hotel.
In addition, Crump said she's spent a "lifetime of serving in various volunteer positions, both stateside and abroad, tackling issues from supporting family members of deployed individuals during war to walking dogs for the Humane Society."
In his Letter of Interest, Dunagan said he is knowledgeable about OSHA standards, infrastructure, equipment operating, budgeting, project management, parks maintenance and has leadership skills.
Dunagan has lived in Clifton for 21 years and said he's been involved in many community events. He has also worked at Freeport McMoran's Morenci mine for 30 years.
"I coached Clifton High School baseball and softball for five years. I also owned Shane's School of Martial Arts in Clifton for 21 years," Dunagan wrote.
Carrillo submitted her resume for consideration. According to it, the Morenci High School graduate has master's degrees from Boston University and the University of Phoenix in criminal justice and and administration of justice, respectively. She also has a bachelor's degree in business management from the University of Phoenix.
She has worked for Freeport since 2017 as a management information system technician and administrative support staff member. She's worked as an instructor's assistant at Eastern Arizona College, office assistant for a chiropractic practice, court clerk, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office volunteer and a records administrator.