Weather conditions in Clifton were perfect Saturday night as the American Legion Lloyd C. Hill Post 28 played host to the community's annual Christmas toy giveaway.
The Christmas eve gathering is a tradition that goes back decades in the Clifton and Morenci area in one form or another. Parents and grandparents in attendance Saturday recalled participating in similar gatherings in years past in Old Morenci and later at Clifton Park. The event moved indoors to the Legion Hall about eight years ago and has expanded to include the distribution of hundreds of toys.
An estimated 200 children had the opportunity to visit Santa Claus, collect a Christmas stocking and pick out three new toys. There were also hot dogs and hot cocoa. Many of the toys were provided by Freeport McMoran and others were donated in collection boxes installed at local retail establishments. Post Cmdr. John Freida said the Legion also purchased several toys for the event.
"I used to do this for my kids," said Clifton resident Rosanna Alcarez. "Now I'm doing it for my grandkids and my great grandkids."
Sally and Robert Olson brought their 19-month-old grandson Angel to the Legion Hall for his first toy giveaway. Mrs. Olson said she had memories of bringing her children to see Santa Claus, and said she felt “very nostalgic” being able to do the same for her grandson.
If Angel’s reaction to all the excitement seemed rather muted, Grandpa promised that would change once the toddler had a crack at tearing open some packages.
One Legion member on Saturday said he appreciated seeing children get “big eyes” amid encountering Santa and the folding tables full of toys.
“It’s just fun to see these kids having fun,” he said.