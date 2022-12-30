20221224_171129 (1).jpg

Lincoln, 2, and his dad smile big at the Christmas toy giveaway Saturday evening at the American Legion Lloyd C. Hill Post 28 in Clifton.

Weather conditions in Clifton were perfect Saturday night as the American Legion Lloyd C. Hill Post 28 played host to the community's annual Christmas toy giveaway.

The Christmas eve gathering is a tradition that goes back decades in the Clifton and Morenci area in one form or another. Parents and grandparents in attendance Saturday recalled participating in similar gatherings in years past in Old Morenci and later at Clifton Park. The event moved indoors to the Legion Hall about eight years ago and has expanded to include the distribution of hundreds of toys.

20221224_170746.jpg

Bob Jackson, 10, was among dozens of kids who visited with Santa on Christmas Eve during the annual Christmas toy giveaway in Clifton.
20221224_165703.jpg

A local toy drive led by Freeport McMoRan and the Morenci Lions Club contributed hundreds of toys for Saturday's Christmas toy giveaway at the American Legion post in Clifton.

