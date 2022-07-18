Clifton urges yes vote on home rule

He is adamant about it: Clifton Mayor Luis Montoya says it is not a new tax. Home rule simply allows the town to determine its budget. Without home rule, the state of Arizona imposes itself on how much the town’s annual budget can be, based on a formula set in 1980.
Montoya said that without home rule the town will have to cut services it currently provides. He also points out the town has had home rule in place for the past 18 years, and it has never meant an increase in local taxes. Home rule will be on the Aug. 2 ballot for Clifton voters will decide whether or not to continue it. It will be listed as Proposition 400.
Montoya explained in a voter publicity pamphlet, “The proposition is requesting an extension of the alternative extension for the town of Clifton.”
If home rule is passed it will allow the town to set its budget at $10,463,076 for fiscal year 2003-2004. It also allows the town to set its budget for fiscal years for 2024-2025, 2025-2026 and 2026-2027.
Without home rule, the state will cut the town’s expenditure limitation by more than half for 2023-2024. The limitation will be set at $5,008,839. The state’s limitation continues to cut Clifton’s limit by more than half all the way through 2026-2027.
The mayor said home rule “essentially allows a town to spend the money it collects from taxes and other sources and the town of Clifton Council deciding what local services are need in our community instead of the state lawmakers making those decisions.”
“Other sources” include the possibility of a wide variety of grants such as those that the town has received from the State Historic Preservation Office and the Arizona Department of Transportation, Community Block Grants and the governor’s office for equipment and other needs of the town’s police force. Those are only some of the grants the town may eligible for.
One of the town’s most important needs is for street repair. Without home rule the town’s Public Works Department would likely be greatly affected.
Long-time Clifton resident Susan Breen said from what she has seen, Public Works most often performs work that may go unnoticed. Cleaning streets is among those and includes cleaning mud from streets after a heavy rain.
South Clifton, for example, is located in the narrow San Francisco River Canyon. During a recent rain mud ran down from hillsides and some streets in that part of town were inundated with mud. Public Works did the cleanup. Alleys were the most affected by mud.
Clifton is flood prone when heavy rains fall. The Public Works crew is put on full alert when the river approaches flood stage. That can happen any time of the year.
Public Works also operates the popular North Clifton RV Park, a source of income for the town. It is occupied by trailers of workers and contractors employed at the nearby Freeport McMoRan Morenci copper mine. There is a definite shortage of housing for those working full-time or as contractors.
The Morenci mine is the largest operating open pit copper mine in North America.