With tattooed arms, a burly figure and edgy haircut and beard, Tim Maloney looks like he’d be at home in a biker club. But he’s actually crazy about food production, aquaponics in particular.
So is his friend and Clifton community garden advocate Steve Ahmann, who claims to have been born in a greenhouse.
Together, the two are at work on a project in Clifton that aims to provide fresh fish and veggies to the community, funded by a $25,000 Freeport Community Investment Fund grant, which Maloney, a Freeport employee, helped procure.
His daughter Rowan scampered through the community garden plots off of Highland Road, careful where she stepped.
Rain loomed as thunder cracked and lighting streaked through the sky. Ahmann said he needed to plant in the rain and urged the conversation in advance of the coming storm, in good humor yet serious.
“I started in Maricopa,” Maloney said, after seeing a YouTube video on aquaponics from Gardenpool.org. Unlike hydroponics, where plants are grown without soil in a fertilizer/water solution, aquaponics is considered a truly sustainable closed growing system using fish. Water from the fish tanks is pumped continuously through plants potted in clay beads in a separate bed. The plants absorb the nutrients from the fish waste and filter the water, which keeps the fish tank clean. All of the elements are “closed,” meaning the only open elements are the actual garden beds, reducing evaporation.
“I have one in my garage right now,” Maloney said, adding that natural bacteria help keep the fish tank clean.
“Especially here in Arizona, especially in a drought, especially in water cutbacks,” reusing water is critical, he said. Such a system allows for maximum usage of a limited resource. (He estimates the fish tank will need to be topped off every week or two once the system is underway. “It’s amazing how much plants will transpire,” Ahmann added.)
Ahmann is also familiar with the aquaponics method: He used a simpler, smaller-scale version at the former community garden location in the Clifton school yard.
“We grew tilapia at the school,” he said. He laughed. “I grew a 30-foot-long tomato (plant),” he said.
After creating the garden in 2014, the community garden crew were asked by Freeport to find another plot in 2018, citing contamination dangers.
Enter one good thing that happened as a result of the big flood of ’83: a few empty lots on Highland Road where demolished houses were cleared out, and the town of Clifton forbade anyone to rebuild. They sat overgrown with weeds for years until Ahmann’s group worked out a lease with the town for $1 annually to use the space to grow fresh food.
“We’ve got about 30 gardens, each about 20 square feet,” Ahmann said. "I think we probably have four or five that are open right now.”
“Nobody’s ever had to pay for anything in the community,” he said.
He applies for grants that help defray the cost of garden tools, soil and other supplies. The shade cloths strung over several plots were courtesy of the Arizona Wellness Commission, he said.
The two men walked over to a 1,800-gallon plastic cylindrical tank, the soon-to-be home for up to 1,000 fingerling tilapia from a hatchery in New Mexico. (According to Maloney, the original fish were sourced from Africa and are a variety that is no longer grown elsewhere.)
The large tank will be buried until only two top hatches were accessible, and two large plastic cubes that will act as grow beds for the plants will be stacked vertically on top the fish tank to maximize space.
While power will come from the town of Clifton, Ahmann explained that there will be a solar backup pump.
Tomatoes, bell peppers, winter squash and cantaloupe made the list of crops the project will produce. Maloney said pretty much anything but potatoes and carrots, which require deep soil to develop, should work in the aquaponic garden.
Plus, there’s all the fish to be harvested: In six months, tilapia can reach 2 pounds apiece. “That’s 2,000 pounds,” Ahmann said.
Maloney’s true desire is to show people how easy it is to grow their own fresh food. Ideally, folks will be able to model the system on a smaller scale inexpensively at their own homes, should all go well.
“This is not complicated,” he said.
“I can’t see why any city or town wouldn’t want this for their community,” he said.