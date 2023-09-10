IMG_20221229_130754387~2.jpg

Past entries into the Colors of Copper competition have included Sabino Roybal's "Fabled Copper Fibula" (left), a sculpture made of wrought iron, copper plate and malachite stone.

Clifton’s celebration of its 150th anniversary will coincide with an art contest and exhibition showcasing the metal responsible for its birth in 1873.

The 10th annual Colors of Copper Art Competition and Wine Tasting will be held at the Art Depot at the Greenlee Train Station on Nov. 4, starting at noon and ending at 8 p.m.

IMG_20211104_135514908.jpg

David Himelfarb's copper and stained-glass sculpture "Kokopelli" was among the entries in 2022's Colors of Copper competition.

