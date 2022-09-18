bunny.JPG

This grand-champion winner brings her rabbit into the small stock auction ring at the Greenlee County Fair on Saturday.

A county fair is a sensory immersion into rural tradition that happens once a year. The Greenlee County Fair, which opened Thursday and closed Saturday in Duncan, was no exception.

From the vantage point of beneath a pop-up tent set up on the grounds, one might see throngs of teenagers in cowboy boots, babies with balloons or perhaps an older couple holding hands and sauntering in from the parking lot. One would have see the pulsing lights of the carnivals and the nearly blinding sheen of sunlight reflected off a circle of vintage cars.

Lady bronc champ Dahlis Morgan got a re-ride and claimed a buckle and a score of 94 for her effort. Morgan is five for five in bronc riding, but has never ridden practice broncs. She works for Burks Valley Sanitation in Duncan.

