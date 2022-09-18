Lady bronc champ Dahlis Morgan got a re-ride and claimed a buckle and a score of 94 for her effort. Morgan is five for five in bronc riding, but has never ridden practice broncs. She works for Burks Valley Sanitation in Duncan.
A county fair is a sensory immersion into rural tradition that happens once a year. The Greenlee County Fair, which opened Thursday and closed Saturday in Duncan, was no exception.
From the vantage point of beneath a pop-up tent set up on the grounds, one might see throngs of teenagers in cowboy boots, babies with balloons or perhaps an older couple holding hands and sauntering in from the parking lot. One would have see the pulsing lights of the carnivals and the nearly blinding sheen of sunlight reflected off a circle of vintage cars.
There were riders on horseback sorting steers in the pens outside the arena, the sun-touched faces of children pursuing midway merchandise and mom balancing six Styrofoam containers of hot lunches in her arms.
In the soft-baked heart of the fairgrounds was funnel cake, fry bread, lemonade, mini cinnamon-and-sugar donuts, ice cream cones and French fries that spiral into an entire potato. Homemade biscuits were hand-cut on site, baked in a Dutch oven and served alongside braised barbecue beef, coleslaw, pinto beans and a cookie for $7.
“I’m not a big biscuit person,” said Karen Smith, who's been making biscuits at the fair for years, but she makes an exception for her husband Norman’s recipe, which features just two ingredients — self-rising flour and heavy cream.
Dipping into the small-stock sale, a smell of chicken manure strung the nose as prize fowl clucked and rabbits sat tense and immobile in their cages, awaiting their turns to circuit the ring. A woman tore off tiny bites of a burrito to feed to her spotted dachshund puppy, which seemed unperturbed by the flurry of feathers, furious bidders and booted feet. Twin girls tumbled over a red balloon near the dusty show ring, as sober-faced boys and girls spread open wings, fluffed up fur and toted accompanying gift baskets to entice prospective buyers.
Except for one pig, which got into a vocal competition with a goose waiting in line for the sale with its human, the pigs mostly lay flat on their sides, eyes closed, in the heat.
Some curious goats reared up and placed their front feet on their hog panel pen, trying to reach hands that were admonished by strategically placed signs not to touch the animals.
Thick steers were led into wash stalls for perhaps their final baths, blow-dried to a shine afterward in preparation for the sale. Adeleta Haught said her steer Maverick was 1,145 pounds. Last year, her steer sold for $6,600 and was a bit larger.
“He was challenging this year,” she said. Not mean, she said. It just seemed he had his own agenda.
Prize winners
The inevitable handfuls of Party Snaps cracked here and there. Small children gathered for family events in front of the exhibit hall, where the judges choices marked winners in a rainbow of winners. Wyatt Reid won a Best of the Fair award for what appeared to be a large sage-green and pale-orange squash variety. Vada Sanders got a blue for her trio of Asian pears. Michelle Najar took a special blue ribbon for her raspberry jam, dark red and studded with pale seeds. Carol Carroll of Duncan took first in hand embroidery for a sunflower design on a towel, while Bridget Payne’s stem of naked lady flowers in a cobalt bottle snagged top honors as well.
Photography categories seemed dominated by horses, cowboys and vignettes of ranch life. Children’s art ranged from paper bowl planets to cartoon apple cores that appeared to dance as an enormous fan blew through the building, moving their brown construction paper legs and arms.
An ice-cream sandwich sat frozen in time in the freeze-dried foods display, while a hanging wall of quilts luffed in the breeze generated by the fan. In the adjacent hall, a small group of venders had set up tables selling fudge, clothing and scented wax products. Tanned pelts of fox, badger and two kinds of skunks dangled over a table manned by the Clifton Ranger District.
Everyone pitches in
Sandra June Miranda, co-owner of Vaquero Productions, announced the afternoon’s arena events, where buckles were on the line. Twenty-eight year-old Dahlis Morgan swiped the ladies bronc riding events, riding her fifth bronc ever. When her original draw, Crazy Alice, decided it didn’t want to participate in the event, Morgan got a re-ride and scored a 94.
The day ran smoothly, despite a minor catastrophe that occurred just days before the event, when all of the office computers and printers went down.
Lendsey Basteen, who has been fair manager since 2015, teared up as she talked about the hurdles the fair industry has faced since COVID, including the downsizing of the carnival area, another industry that was hit hard.
“The fair happens because of everybody,” she said, adding she was grateful for all the effort made to pull off the 2022 fair.
“We want everyone to feel at home here,” she said.