AUGUST 13
Greenhouse design, construction and management workshop
WHEN 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
WHERE CALS/Greenlee County Cooperative Extension, 1684 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO We will begin with a classroom presentation, addressing site selection, structure types, material options, orientation and matching the intended crop to the best design. From there, we will move on to automation vs manual, heating and cooling, beds vs in ground, plant cultivation, pest management and water management. Once we have concluded the classroom presentation and eaten lunch, we will then do a field trip to several functioning structures in the Duncan area to see how these options have been applied to serve specific purposes. The cost of this class is $10 to the public and is included in tuition for the Greenlee Master Gardener classes. Do be sure to pack a lunch, as there is no fast food available in Duncan and lunch break will be short.
AUGUST 17
Benefit Burgers for Remi Blair
WHEN 10 a.m-4 p.m.
WHERE Morenci Plaza
INFO Clifton Fire Department is hosting a fundraiser for Remi Blair to help with his fight against lymphoblastic leukemia. Burger, chips and soda combo is $10. Contact Rick Varela at (480) 229-5637 for more information.
2022 Back to School Bash
WHEN 6-8 p.m.
WHERE Downtown Morenci
INFO Come downtown and play games, pick up free school supplies, shop local vendors and enjoy food made by Morenci Schools cafeteria staff. There will be booths showcasing school clubs and teams, Morenci Fire and Police Department vehicles to check out, and a dunk tank featuring prominent members of the school and city.
AUGUST 20
Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries must be postmarked by Aug. 12. Download the entry form at https://www.greenleejuniorrodeoseries.com/p/rodeo-entry.html
SEPTEMBER 13
Morenci-Clifton Blood Drive
WHEN Noon-5:30 p.m.
WHERE Lloyd C. Hill Post 28 American Legion Main Hall, 158 Frisco Ave., Morenci
INFO Contact Leslie Ray at (928) 432-1457.
SEPTEMBER 15
Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Events include ranch bronc, cowgirl ranch bronc, cowboy tie-down roping, draw-pot team roping, stray gathering and kid’s calf scramble. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules. Entries open Aug. 8 and close Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Limited to 24 entries per event. Late entries will be charged a $25 late fee. Credit card payment over phone, upon entry or cash only.
SEPTEMBER 16
Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries open Aug. 8 and close Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules.
Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries must be postmarked by Sept 8. Download the entry form at https://www.greenleejuniorrodeoseries.com/p/rodeo-entry.html
SEPTEMBER 17
Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries open Aug. 8 and close Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules.
SEPTEMBER 22
Escape to Egypt art show and belly dancing
WHEN 3-7 p.m.
WHERE Clifton Train Station Art Depot, 100 N. Coronado Blvd.
INFO The art exhibit will feature photographs of Barbara Ahmann, as well as Egyptian artist replications of hieroglyphics and an original painting from Eyad Al Masri, an archaeologist and professor of ancient art.
SEPTEMBER 23
SalsaFest 2022
WHEN 5-10 p.m.
WHERE Safford Firemen's Park, 717 W. Main St.
INFO Taste of the Trail fundraiser starts at 5 p.m. Local restaurants will set up booths to share their salsas with the community. Proceeds will go to the Safford Lions Foundation.
SEPTEMBER 24
SalsaFest 2022
WHEN 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
WHERE Safford Firemen's Park, 717 W. Main St.
INFO SalsaFest Challenge Amateur Salsa Competition starts at 11 a.m.
NOVEMBER 8
Morenci-Clifton Blood Drive
WHEN Noon-5:30 p.m.
WHERE Lloyd C. Hill Post 28 American Legion Main Hall, 158 Frisco Ave., Morenci
INFO Contact Leslie Ray at (928) 432-1457.
