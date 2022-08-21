AUGUST 27
Duncan Community Movie Night
WHEN Around 7:40 p.m. or sundown
WHERE Centennial Community Park, 205 SE Old W. Highway, Duncan
INFO Event hosted by the Greenlee County Substance Abuse Coalition. Movie to be announced.
AUGUST 30
Greenlee County Chamber mixer
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Cold Creek Ranch, 160372 AZ-78, Clifton
INFO All welcome!
AUGUST 30
Women’s support group
WHEN 6:30-7:30 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, Building M, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO For women who have a loved one who struggles with a pornography adiction. Call Katrina Lunt at (575) 518-8237 for information.
SEPTEMBER 13
Morenci-Clifton Blood Drive
WHEN Noon-5:30 p.m.
WHERE Lloyd C. Hill Post 28 American Legion Main Hall, 158 Frisco Ave., Morenci
INFO Contact Leslie Ray at (928) 432-1457.
SEPTEMBER 15
Greenlee County Fair Jr. Livestock Show, heifers and hogs
WHEN 5:30 p.m. heifer show; 6 p.m. hog show
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO All shows will also be broadcast online. Exhibitor’s handbook and other forms are available online at greenleecountyfairgrounds.com. Entry form, ag educational poster, media release and waiver are due Sept. 6.
Greenlee County Fair Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Events include ranch bronc, cowgirl ranch bronc, cowboy tie-down roping, draw-pot team roping, stray gathering and kid’s calf scramble. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules. Entries open Aug. 8 and close Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Limited to 24 entries per event. Late entries will be charged a $25 late fee. Credit card payment over phone, upon entry or cash only.
SEPTEMBER 16
Greenlee County Fair Jr. Livestock Show, goats, lambs and steers
WHEN 8 a.m.; followed by Round Robin Showmanship
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO All shows will also be broadcast online. Exhibitor’s handbook and other forms are available online at greenleecountyfairgrounds.com. Entry form, ag educational poster, media release and waiver are due Sept. 6.
Greenlee County Fair Poultry and Rabbit Show
WHEN Noon, immediately following large stock show
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO All shows will also be broadcast online. Exhibitor’s handbook and other forms are available online at greenleecountyfairgrounds.com. Entry form, Ag educational poster, media release and waiver are due Sept. 6.
Greenlee County Fair Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 10 a.m.; stick horse stampede at 1:30 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries open Aug. 8 and close Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules.
Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries must be postmarked by Sept 8. Download the entry form at https://www.greenleejuniorrodeoseries.com/p/rodeo-entry.html
SEPTEMBER 17
Greenlee County Fair Jr. Livestock Show Lunch and Auction
WHEN Small stock auction at 10:30 a.m; Lunch from noon to 2:20 p.m.; large stock auction begins at 3 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO All shows will also be broadcast online. Exhibitor’s handbook and other forms are available online at greenleecountyfairgrounds.com. Entry form, Ag educational poster, media release and waiver are due Sept. 6.
Greenlee County Fair Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries open Aug. 8 and close Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules.
SEPTEMBER 22
Escape to Egypt art show and belly dancing
WHEN 3-7 p.m.
WHERE Clifton Train Station Art Depot, 100 N. Coronado Blvd.
INFO The art exhibit will feature photographs of Barbara Ahmann, as well as Egyptian artist replications of hieroglyphics and an original painting from Eyad Al Masri, an archaeologist and professor of ancient art.
NOVEMBER 8
Morenci-Clifton Blood Drive
WHEN Noon-5:30 p.m.
WHERE Lloyd C. Hill Post 28 American Legion Main Hall, 158 Frisco Ave., Morenci
INFO Contact Leslie Ray at (928) 432-1457.
Email events to editor@eacourier.com