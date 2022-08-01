AUGUST 3
Greenlee County Substance Abuse Coalition monthly meeting
WHEN Noon
WHERE Morenci High School Library, 473 Stadium Drive
INFO Find out what we can do for the youth in our community.
AUGUST 6
Merchants Market
WHEN 3-8 p.m.
WHERE 700 S. Coronado Blvd., Clifton
INFO Come support your local vendors: food, produce, flowers, cosmetics, crystals and tarot cards, resin products, leather work, massages, laser-engraved products, shirts and mugs, and more.
AUGUST 13
Greenhouse design, construction and management workshop
WHEN 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
WHERE CALS/Greenlee County Cooperative Extension, 1684 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO We will begin with a classroom presentation, addressing site selection, structure types, material options, orientation and matching the intended crop to the best design. From there, we will move on to automation vs manual, heating and cooling, beds vs in ground, plant cultivation, pest management and water management. Once we have concluded the classroom presentation and eaten lunch, we will then do a field trip to several functioning structures in the Duncan area to see how these options have been applied to serve specific purposes. The cost of this class is $10 to the public and is included in tuition for the Greenlee Master Gardener classes. Do be sure to pack a lunch, as there is no fast food available in Duncan and lunch break will be short.
AUGUST 20
Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries must be postmarked by Aug. 12. Download the entry form at https://www.greenleejuniorrodeoseries.com/p/rodeo-entry.html
SEPTEMBER 13
Morenci-Clifton Blood Drive
WHEN Noon-5:30 p.m.
WHERE Lloyd C. Hill Post 28 American Legion Main Hall, 158 Frisco Ave., Morenci
INFO Contact Leslie Ray at (928) 432-1457.
Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries must be postmarked by Sept 8. Download the entry form at https://www.greenleejuniorrodeoseries.com/p/rodeo-entry.html
SEPTEMBER 22
Escape to Egypt art show and belly dancing
WHEN 3-7 p.m.
WHERE Clifton Train Station Art Depot, 100 N. Coronado Blvd.
INFO The art exhibit will feature photographs of Barbara Ahmann, as well as Egyptian artist replications of hieroglyphics and an original painting from Eyad Al Masri, an archaeologist and professor of ancient art.
NOVEMBER 8
Morenci-Clifton Blood Drive
WHEN Noon-5:30 p.m.
WHERE Lloyd C. Hill Post 28 American Legion Main Hall, 158 Frisco Ave., Morenci
INFO Contact Leslie Ray at (928) 432-1457.
