AUGUST 17
Benefit Burgers for Remi Blair
WHEN 10 a.m-4 p.m.
WHERE Morenci Plaza
INFO Clifton Fire Department is hosting a fundraiser for Remi Blair to help with his fight against lymphoblastic leukemia. Burger, chips and soda combo is $10. Contact Rick Varela at (480) 229-5637 for more information.
2022 Back to School Bash
WHEN 6-8 p.m.
WHERE Downtown Morenci
INFO Come downtown and play games, pick up free school supplies, shop local vendors and enjoy food made by Morenci Schools cafeteria staff. There will be booths showcasing school clubs and teams, Morenci Fire and Police Department vehicles to check out, and a dunk tank featuring prominent members of the school and city.
AUGUST 20
Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries must be postmarked by Aug. 12. Download the entry form at https://www.greenleejuniorrodeoseries.com/p/rodeo-entry.html
AUGUST 26
Preschool screening
WHEN 8 a.m.
WHERE Solomon Elementary School, 2250 S. Stevens Ave.
INFO This program is open to children living in the Solomon Elementary School District who will be from 3 to 5 years old by Sept. 1. Children that have a need will be accepted first and all other children will be put on a waiting list. Call the office to schedule a time at (928) 428-0477.
AUGUST 27
Duncan Community Movie Night
WHEN Around 7:40 p.m. or sundown
WHERE Centennial Community Park, 205 SE Old W. Highway, Duncan
INFO Event hosted by the Greenlee County Substance Abuse Coalition. Movie to be announced.
SEPTEMBER 13
Morenci-Clifton Blood Drive
WHEN Noon-5:30 p.m.
WHERE Lloyd C. Hill Post 28 American Legion Main Hall, 158 Frisco Ave., Morenci
INFO Contact Leslie Ray at (928) 432-1457.
SEPTEMBER 15
Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Events include ranch bronc, cowgirl ranch bronc, cowboy tie-down roping, draw-pot team roping, stray gathering and kid’s calf scramble. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules. Entries open Aug. 8 and close Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Limited to 24 entries per event. Late entries will be charged a $25 late fee. Credit card payment over phone, upon entry or cash only.
SEPTEMBER 16
Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries open Aug. 8 and close Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules.
Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries must be postmarked by Sept 8. Download the entry form at https://www.greenleejuniorrodeoseries.com/p/rodeo-entry.html
SEPTEMBER 17
Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries open Aug. 8 and close Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules.
SEPTEMBER 22
Escape to Egypt art show and belly dancing
WHEN 3-7 p.m.
WHERE Clifton Train Station Art Depot, 100 N. Coronado Blvd.
INFO The art exhibit will feature photographs of Barbara Ahmann, as well as Egyptian artist replications of hieroglyphics and an original painting from Eyad Al Masri, an archaeologist and professor of ancient art.
NOVEMBER 8
Morenci-Clifton Blood Drive
WHEN Noon-5:30 p.m.
WHERE Lloyd C. Hill Post 28 American Legion Main Hall, 158 Frisco Ave., Morenci
INFO Contact Leslie Ray at (928) 432-1457.
Email events to editor@eacourier.com