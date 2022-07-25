Greenlee County Substance Abuse Coalition monthly meeting
WHEN Noon
WHERE Morenci High School Library, 473 Stadium Drive
INFO Find out what we can do for the youth in our community.
AUGUST 6
Merchants Market
WHEN 3-8 p.m.
WHERE 700 S. Coronado Blvd., Clifton
INFO Come support your local vendors: food, produce, flowers, cosmetics, crystals and tarot cards, resin products, leather work, massages, laser-engraved products, shirts and mugs, and more.
AUGUST 26
Soap Box Car Derby
WHEN 6-9 p.m.
WHERE Stadium Drive, Morenci
INFO The ultimate speed challenge is underway! Hosted by the Morenci Community Services team! Build, compete, and roll your way into victory to be crowned the Soap Box Derby King or Queen! Competitors must be 18+ to participate. Drivers must pass Soap Box Derby regulation and inspection guidelines prior to racing. Registration closes Aug. 18. Call or email Alexandria Thomas at (928) 215-0565 or athomas2@fmi.com for more information.
SEPTEMBER 13
Morenci-Clifton Blood Drive
WHEN Noon-5:30 p.m.
WHERE Lloyd C. Hill Post 28 American Legion Main Hall, 158 Frisco Ave., Morenci
INFO Contact Leslie Ray at (928) 432-1457.
NOVEMBER 8
