JULY 6
Greenlee County Substance Abuse Coalition monthly meeting
WHEN Noon
WHERE Greenlee County Cooperative Extension, 1684 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Find out what we can do for the youth in our community.
Greenlee County Search and Rescue Backpacker’s 5K
WHEN 8 a.m. to noon
WHERE Kiko trail head, Copper Verde, Clifton
INFO Bring a light pack and water for the trail and join us to show support for local volunteers. Free to the public.
JULY 9
Candidate meet-and-greet
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Free and open to the public with light refreshments. Sponsored by the Greenlee Chamber of Commerce.
Candidate meet-and-greet
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE American Legion, 51 Frisco Ave., Clifton
INFO Free and open to the public with light refreshments. Sponsored by the Greenlee Chamber of Commerce.
JULY 18
Literacy workshop
WHEN 10-11 a.m.
WHERE Morenci Library, 346 Plaza Drive
INFO For anyone who cares for children ages 0-5. Learn how to make daily routines more exciting and educational by simply talking, singing and playing. Participants will receive a free activity kit and books to take home. Reserve your spot by calling (928) 865-7042.
JULY 22
Gila Valley Pioneer Days pickleball tournament
WHEN 6-9 a.m.
WHERE Thatcher High School tennis courts, 601 N. Third Ave.
INFO Mixed doubles. Division 1 is ages 50 and older. Division 2 is ages 49 and younger. Max of 16 teams for each division. Cost is $20 per team. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-pioneer-days-pickleball-tournament-mixed-doubles-tickets-352429234327
Gila Valley Pioneer Days variety show
WHEN 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Safford Center for the Arts, 985 S. 14th Ave.
INFO Come watch amazing performances of local talent. Tickets are $3 each and available now.
Gila Valley Pioneer Days family rodeo
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE Vard Lines Memorial Arena, Pima
INFO Enjoy great rodeo entertainment.
Gila Valley Pioneer Days family dance
WHEN 8:30-10:30 p.m.
WHERE Thatcher Elementary School playground, Fourth Avenue and Second Street, east of the school
INFO Great music and dancing for the whole family. Playground equipment will be available for younger children.
JULY 23
Gila Valley Pioneer Days pickleball tournament
WHEN 6-9 a.m.
WHERE Thatcher High School tennis courts, 601 N. Third Ave.
INFO Men’s doubles and women’s doubles. Division 1 is ages 50 and older. Division 2 is ages 49 and younger. Max of eight teams for each division. Cost is $20 per team. Men register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-pioneer-days-pickleball-tournament-mens-doubles-tickets-352449705557. Women sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-pioneer-days-pickleball-tournament-womens-doubles-tickets-352450006457
Gila Valley Pioneer Days 5K Run
WHEN 6 a.m.
WHERE Thatcher High School parking lot, 601 N. Third Ave.
INFO Cost is $15 per person. Register online by July 9 to be guaranteed a T-shirt. Prizes from the top finishers. Packets and late registration will be available the night before at the family dance. Contact Rhett Dodge at (928) 965-1143 with questions.
Gila Valley Pioneer Days One-Mile Fun Run
WHEN 7 a.m.
WHERE Thatcher High School parking lot, 601 N. Third Ave.
INFO Anyone is welcome to enter. Contact Rhett Dodge at (928) 965-1143 with questions.
Gila Valley Pioneer Days co-ed volleyball tournament
WHEN 8 a.m.-noon
WHERE Various school gyms
INFO Registration deadline is July 19 at 5 p.m. Cost is $50 per team. Teams play in one of three divisions: A. most competitive, B. less competitive and C. recreational. Teams must have three females on the court at all times, and a female must hit the ball at least once before it clears the net. No more than eight players per team. Players can be only on one team.
Gila Valley Pioneer Days 3-on-3 basketball tournament
WHEN 1-5 p.m.
WHERE Various school gyms
INFO Registration deadline is July 19 at 5 p.m. Four divisions: A. 10 and under ($20 per team), B. 13 and under ($25 per team), C. 17 and under ($30 per team), and D. open division ($40 per team). Limit of four per team. Each player can be only on one team. Round-robin play, then single elimination.
Gila Valley Pioneer Days Parade
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Starts at Church Street and Third Avenue, Thatcher
INFO Entries gather at the Thatcher High School parking lot by 5 p.m. to line up. No political entries allowed. This year’s theme is, “Let Us All Press On.”
Gila Valley Pioneer Days fireworks
WHEN About 8 p.m.
WHERE Eastern Arizona College football field, Thatcher
INFO Look to the sky for the fireworks show after it gets dark.
Email events to editor@eacourier.com