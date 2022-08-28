SEPTEMBER 10
San Francisco River cleanup
WHEN 8-10 a.m.
WHERE Riverside Park, Clifton
INFO Join the Gila Watershed Partnership to have fun while helping to clean up the environment. Please RSVP to https://bit.ly/2YVwmlG or call (928) 424-8328, or email hyla@gwpaz.org. Wear appropriate clothing for the weather with closed-toe shoes, and bring a water bottle and sunscreen. Lunch will be provided.
Mount Graham Safe House benefit golf tourney
WHEN Signup at 8 a.m.; shotgun start at 9 a.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Country Club, 510 Country Club Road, Duncan
INFO Four-man scramble. Entry is $50 per person, including lunch. Awards for first through third place, closest to pin number two and longest drive. Limited carts are available, UTVs area allowed for this event. All proceeds benefit the safe house. Call (928) 965-8955 or email tompowers35@gmail.com for more information.
SEPTEMBER 13
Morenci-Clifton Blood Drive
WHEN Noon-5:30 p.m.
WHERE Lloyd C. Hill Post 28 American Legion Main Hall, 158 Frisco Ave., Morenci
INFO Contact Leslie Ray at (928) 432-1457.
SEPTEMBER 15
FreePort-McMoRan Career Event
WHEN 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE Clifton Training Center, 750 S. Coronado Blvd.
INFO Open positions include truck driver and operator trainees, industrial electricians, diesel repair and mechanics, Morenci Motel cooks and servers, and Rec Center supervisor. For interview priority, apply in advance at FMJobs.com.
Greenlee County Fair Jr. Livestock Show, heifers and hogs
WHEN 5:30 p.m. heifer show; 6 p.m. hog show
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO All shows will also be broadcast online. Exhibitor’s handbook and other forms are available online at greenleecountyfairgrounds.com. Entry form, ag educational poster, media release and waiver are due Sept. 6.
Greenlee County Fair Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Events include ranch bronc, cowgirl ranch bronc, cowboy tie-down roping, draw-pot team roping, stray gathering and kid’s calf scramble. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules. Entries open Aug. 8 and close Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Limited to 24 entries per event. Late entries will be charged a $25 late fee. Credit card payment over phone, upon entry or cash only.
SEPTEMBER 16
Greenlee County Fair Jr. Livestock Show, goats, lambs and steers
WHEN 8 a.m.; followed by Round Robin Showmanship
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO All shows will also be broadcast online. Exhibitor’s handbook and other forms are available online at greenleecountyfairgrounds.com. Entry form, ag educational poster, media release and waiver are due Sept. 6.
Greenlee County Fair Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 10 a.m.; stick horse stampede at 1:30 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries open Aug. 8 and close Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules.
Greenlee County Fair Poultry and rabbit show
WHEN Noon, immediately following large stock show
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO All shows will also be broadcast online. Exhibitor’s handbook and other forms are available online at greenleecountyfairgrounds.com. Entry form, ag educational poster, media release and waiver are due Sept. 6.
SEPTEMBER 17
Greenlee County Fair Jr. Livestock Show Lunch and Auction
WHEN Small stock auction starts at 10:30 a.m; lunch from noon to 2:20 p.m.; large stock auction begins a 3 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO All shows will also be broadcast online. Exhibitor’s handbook and other forms are available online at greenleecountyfairgrounds.com. Entry form, Ag educational poster, media release and waiver are due Sept. 6.
Greenlee County Fair Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries open Aug. 8 and close Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules.
Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries must be postmarked by Sept 8. Download the entry form at https://www.greenleejuniorrodeoseries.com/p/rodeo-entry.html
SEPTEMBER 22
Escape to Egypt art show and belly dancing
WHEN 3-7 p.m.
WHERE Clifton Train Station Art Depot, 100 N. Coronado Blvd.
INFO The art exhibit will feature photographs of Barbara Ahmann, as well as Egyptian artist replications of hieroglyphics and an original painting from Eyad Al Masri, an archaeologist and professor of ancient art.
NOVEMBER 8
Morenci-Clifton Blood Drive
WHEN Noon-5:30 p.m.
WHERE Lloyd C. Hill Post 28 American Legion Main Hall, 158 Frisco Ave., Morenci
INFO Contact Leslie Ray at (928) 432-1457.
