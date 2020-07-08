On July 3, President Donald Trump stood in front of an over-sized presidential seal and below the iconic Mt. Rushmore with its massive sculptures of four previous American presidents. I presume his intent was to honor their memory and to make his point that our history is sacred.
These were his words: “Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children…Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our founders, deface our most sacred memorials and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities.” President Trump railed against a “cancel culture” and promised “We will not be tyrannized, will not be demeaned, and we will not be intimidated by bad, evil people.”
For perspective, it seems appropriate to consider also the words of those men in front of whom he chose to speak:
George Washington in his Farewell Address: “The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge, natural to party dissension, which in different ages and countries has perpetrated the most horrid enormities, is itself a frightful despotism. But this leads at length to a more formal and permanent despotism. The disorders and miseries which result, gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual; and sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction, more able or more fortunate than his competitors, turns this disposition to the purposes of his own elevation, on the ruins of Public Liberty.”
Thomas Jefferson, Author of the Declaration of Independence. “We hold these truths to be self-evident. That all men are created equal and are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness…”
Theodore Roosevelt: “To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.” And… “If you could kick the person in the pants responsible for most of your trouble, you wouldn’t sit for a month.”
Abraham Lincoln in concluding his second inaugural address spoke about the curse of slavery and it’s central role in the horrible war that was almost over: “Fondly do we hope — fervently do we pray – that this mighty scourge of war may speedily pass away. Yet, if God wills that it continue until all the wealth piled by the bondsman’s two hundred and fifty years of unrequited toil shall be sunk and until every drop of blood drawn with the lash shall be paid by another drawn with the sword as was said three thousand years ago so still it must be said ‘the judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether.’
“With malice toward none with charity for all with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right let us strive on to finish the work we are in to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.”
Lincoln’s words were spoken on March 4, 1865. Barely over one month later, on April 14, he was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth.
I ask you…which of these five men spoke a truth larger than themselves? Which of these men sought to unify, not to divide, and which of these men spoke from the perspective of hope and not of fear? Who would you choose to lead you out of the profound difficulties we find ourselves in today?
Yes, history is important. History is not being erased, it is being discussed in unsettling but profound ways. We are being reminded in a deeply important way that the history we are discussing is not my history, not your history but a shared history that has impacted our lives in profoundly different ways. If we are to resolve those differences, we must listen to understand those differences, and we must speak to truth.
Dick Spining is a Safford resident