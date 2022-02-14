The Duncan Town Council on Thursday discussed the pros and cons of backing a request for a liquor license from Dollar General, which is in the county, not the town.
Greenlee County supervisors will hold a hearing on the matter Feb. 23. Anyone in the county may give input on whether the liquor license should be approved. After that hearing, the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control will make a decision.
Interim Town Manager Philip Cushman said anyone who lives within a mile radius of the store may protest the action, but there is a form to fill out and protocol to follow. Town Hall is one mile from the Dollar General.
Vice Mayor Valerie Smith said she is opposed to granting the license because the franchise does not pay taxes to the town and it could severely impact local businesses that do. Council member Jill Wearne agreed but questioned the impact of a denial should the property the store sits on be annexed into the town at some point. Council member Alex Blake said it was a non-issue for him since he does not drink alcohol and the decision doesn’t affect him.
Cushman said another factor to consider is that in order to get a license, there is a clear chain of command in who handles the alcohol and who is responsible for liabilities. In this case, the person applying for the license is in Casa Grande, and the franchise has a history of unnamed liquor violations, he said.
Second, those employees who will be handling the alcohol must take a daylong training from the state about selling alcohol and it seems questionable if it is possible to keep up with the training since employee turnover is so high.
A call to the public on the issue raised questions of pricing. Dollar General can buy in bulk and undercut locally owned businesses, was the consensus.
“Family Dollar is going to get beer at Walmart’s cost,” said Meghan Wagley, an owner of Chaparral Mini Mart and Motel. “I can’t get beer at Walmart’s cost. I can’t even compete. I can go buy a 30-pack at Walmart for $18.99. That same 30-pack to me from the distributor is $31.99. That is a huge difference. It’s going to kill me. I need the support; Stage Stop needs the support...We’re all in this together. We’re here for this town. We care about this town. Family Dollar doesn’t.”
In other business:
• The council approved an expenditure of $14,474 to Senergy Petroleum LLC for five unpaid invoices. According to Smith, the invoices had been emailed to a person who had not worked in the clerk’s office for some time so no one had seen the bill. The problem of misdirected emails has been solved, Smith said.
• The council OK’d Cushman’s emergency expenditure of $2,376 to replace a failed hard drive on the city’s server. Among other items, that hard drive stores the city’s water bills.
• Council approved more than $7,000 to survey town properties at the Outpost and cemetery. The original motion also covered Parks Canyon, which is already subdivided but has not been properly recorded in the books. The action is necessary because the cemetery is zoned as town property, not as a cemetery, so it can be sold, according to town inventory clerk Leah Schorm. Without having proper boundaries on the books, the property cannot be rezoned. It was decided Parks Canyon will be surveyed in the future.
• On the advice of the town attorney general Christine Estes Werther, council agreed to table a motion to disburse $7,400 for CPR savers and first aid equipment for the town swimming pool, public works and its vehicles, senior center and the town hall. According to Schorm, the town owns only a few first aid kits. They were bought in 2012, and have not been updated. The equipment is not in compliance with OSHA standards, and OSHA levies fines for every month a town is out of compliance, ranging from $5,851 to $13,653. The motion will be taken up in executive session at a later date.