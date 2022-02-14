DUNCAN — The Duncan Town Council on Thursday made official what everybody already suspected — Interim Town Manager Philip Cushman is out.
The council met in executive session and voted to review resumes for the town manager position but did not take up the question of whether to extend Cushman’s contract. The council also opted not to extend the contract at its Jan. 31 meeting after strong indications earlier that month that it would keep Cushman three more months.
“Councils deserve to have managers that are going to achieve their objectives, and that’s the way it works,” Cushman told the Copper Era shortly after the Jan. 31 meeting. “We work for our councils. If they don’t feel that my service is necessary for continuing that’s fine and I move on.”
Cushman, a former Marine from Quartzite, was hired as interim town manager in August. At that time, there were no office employees and the town had been through a scathing independent audit, an investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office, and its finances and paperwork were in disarray.
The vote not to extend Cushman’s contract was not unanimous. During a verbal count after the council reconvened from executive session, the five members were asked to state for the record how they voted. All but Councilwoman Jill Wearne voted in favor of reviewing resumes and not addressing a contract extension.
Cushman also had the support of three residents who spoke during the meeting.
“I have a few concerns since the last meeting, and I think that not renewing (Cushman’s) contract was the biggest mistake that this town council has voted on,” Donna Show said. “We need a town manager, and what he has done since he’s been here has been fantastic.”
Les Billingsley, whose grandfather helped build the roads in Duncan, said he’d seen the town going downhill for years before Cushman arrived.
“I think he (made) a good start, Mr. Cushman, and I’d like to see it continue. I feel very strongly about that,” Billingsley said.
Rick Hervol said he’d never met Cushman but “when our last town manager was here, we got zip done, nothing, ever. Well, I’m starting to see some action around here. Then I hear that you’re thinking about getting rid of the man, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Are you guys insane?’”
Vice Mayor Valerie Smith said they have received “a handful” of resumes for the manager position and they are also looking for a town clerk.
There was no mention at the meeting of hiring another interim town manager or how the town will fill that role, particularly without a town clerk. Cushman’s last day is Friday.
Cushman report
Cushman said during his manager’s report that it has been a privilege to serve the past six months.
“For the last few months, Duncan and this council experienced the services of a professional manager who is bound by a code of ethics and a proponent of the council-manager form of government,” he said. “My personal management style is pragmatic, results-oriented and initiative-driven. This is the ideal management style during crises when an organization recognizes reform is necessary. This bias for action is not always appreciated or understood. Not everyone is pleased with professional management, ethical standards or this form of municipal government... My hope is that my service to the town of Duncan made the case that the council-manager form of government works and perhaps the results speak for themselves, especially the initiatives that have lain dormant for so many years that are now in progress.”
Cushman discovered several issues with how the town was being run, among them unpaid bills, no asset accountability or depreciation being taken, no accountability for, and of, town property and improperly filed paperwork to keep the sewer lines open, he said.
Protocols, advice
At Cushman’s request, attorney William Sims addressed the board Thursday. Sims works with for-profit and non-profit corporations, cities, towns, counties, schools and universities, and is part of the Arizona Municipal Risk Retention Pool. He discussed the role of the town manager and council members and the protocol of dealing with staff.
Disagreements among council members, the manager and the staff can get expensive, Sims said, especially when outside investigators and attorneys have to be called in to negotiate a solution. The way to avoid these problems is to communicate.
“The two who have a dispute would have to sit down and talk about it,” Sims said. “That’s much better than filing a formal ethics complaint or, worse, going to the (state attorney general) and filing an open meeting law, because the minute that happens, it becomes very expensive.”
He also said the town manager serves the council, and the town staff work for the manager. Therefore, it is not for the council to direct the staff or stand over staff members’ desks and watch what they do. Many towns and cities have written into their codes that council members shall not get involved in the staff’s work. All formal communication should be through the town manager.
Duncan’s code is not that specific. It says only “the town manager shall have the supervisor authority over all departments. It doesn’t say, ‘Your council can inquire,’” Sims said.
When council members become involved with staff, Sims said, the council may be said to be exerting improper political influence.
“The worst thing you can do is to stick yourself into HR problems among staff, because you get grievances filed against you,” Sims told the council.