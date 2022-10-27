Dustin “Dusty” and Athena Luster are scheduled to attend a pretrial hearing in Safford on Nov. 8 to contest a criminal charge for obstructing a public thoroughfare at 600 South in Pima.
Conversation heard in a recorded conversation among Pima officials suggests even the town isn't fully certain who controls access.
After refusing to concede to the town’s requests to open a gate on 600 South street, which the Lusters contend is on their private property near 570 W. 600 South, the couple were issued a citation by Pima Police Chief Diane Cauthen on Aug. 19.
“Our main objective for closing the gates, originally, was to stop the safety issues that were occurring due to speeding traffic and the liability of accidents happening on our private property,” Athena Luster said Thursday.
From the moment the gates were closed, "all the issues we were experiencing have substantially decreased,” she said.
"The land on both sides of the gates is private property,” she said. “We are just trying to keep our private property, private, and protect our constitutional rights to have and own private property. Now, this has turned into trying to keep government entities, such as the town of Pima, from thinking they can just come in and do whatever they feel they want to with private property without going through the legal and appropriate steps to do so.
"The town of Pima really needs to be held accountable for their own actions and need to follow their own codes on planning and zoning and build(ing) the roads, as well as the infrastructure throughout Pima by the laws. Especially since Pima is pro-growth,” she said.
"Make Pima great again," Dusty Luster added.
'A real red flag’
During an executive session of an Aug. 18 special Town Council meeting, town attorney Tosca Henry advised council members that Pima would be legally liable if anyone were to get into an accident on the roadway. The executive session was captured in a recording, which the Courier obtained legally. Meeting minutes listed those in attendance as Town Manager Vernon Batty; Mayor Dale Rogers; Vice-Mayor Sherrill Teeter; council members Brian Paul, C.B. Fletcher and Lucas Hoopes, and Town Clerk Cody Marshall. Henry was present via phone.
About 12 minutes into the executive session recording, Batty told the council that in earlier discussions with Henry, “Dusty’s situation with the gate opening and closing and the trucks and creating a problem there … raised a real red flag for her (Henry). All that liability, anything that might happen because of Dusty’s trucks or because of them having to park on the road while they close the gate, that liability would come on us.”
Later in the recording, Henry elaborated further. “So if the town has knowledge of a potentially dangerous condition that affects what may be a public right of way in town jurisdiction, that’s where my concern comes from,” she said.
"If the town has knowledge or should have knowledge of the dangerous condition or potentially dangerous condition, that’s where the liability is triggered. We knew about this, we had concerns about this, and then we didn’t do anything,” she added.
“That’s why we don’t like commercial building or commercial businesses on residential land,” a male council member said, referring to reports of Luster's semi trucks being temporarily parked in or blocking the road.
“We’ve allowed others to do that,” Batty countered. “Whatever we do, we just have to be prepared to own our decision and follow it through, wherever it takes us, I believe.”
“We’re scratching the surface of a pretty complicated legal topic,” Henry said. “Right now, if the road is truly private, if there ever was a dedicated public right of way, and if there was or not, has the town taken steps [to] appear as though this a public right of way?” she asked the council.
“We’ve done some work. We think it’s private,” she said. “But yet, why are we then devoting public funds to this private roadway?”
'Illegal land splits'
Tosca also questioned if, historically, “with the active maintenance, did [the town] either in fact try to make a prescriptive taking of that roadway without compensation to the owners?”
In order to validify Dusty Luster’s argument that the road is truly private property, “he would need to file an action to quiet title in the court, and he would have the burden of proving he is truly a private road,” Henry said.
“In front of his house we don’t have any title,” Batty said. “There is no easement. It would rely strictly on the fact that at some point someone obviously gave us permission to pave that.”
“He is bound by whatever the property owners before him did, and we may not have good access to any kind of documents showing what they did,” Henry said.
‘That is not a closed road’
“At some point the town has to be the one that initiates litigation, whether it’s criminal or civil, depending on the level of violation and his (Luster's) conduct,” Henry told the council.
“We are going to trigger the eminent domain process," she said.
“So to me, and I thought about this a lot, it comes down to I really don’t think he could prove this again legally,” Batty said. “That would all be in court, but it’s going to be a fight, and do you guys think it’s worth the fight?”
Batty also said the move to pursue legal action could set a new precedent, “Because there has been some precedent of just letting them do what they wanted over [there].”
Other discussion centered around road access.
A council member pointed at that recent development in the area has led to more traffic at the contested 600 South intersection.
“There are houses being built, and people are using that as a shortcut,” he said.
A little later, that same council member added, “One thing we have to look at right here is private property. The road predates him (Dusty Luster). The road predates his ownership.
“Half the roads in Pima are private property,” he said.
“We couldn’t live in this town if everybody closed [it]," Batty said.
Once regular session resumed, a council member stated she wanted to see where actual property lines lie.
“Moving that road over 20 feet might have moved it into other people’s properties,” she said.
“You can’t just go to someone’s private property. It’s like, ‘Oh, we’re going to make a road here someday,’” Dusty Luster said.
A Pima council member echoed the thought.
“My concern is if there’s a road built on private property, and how did it get there from the town side. How did a road get on a private property?”