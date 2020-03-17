CLIFTON – Greenlee County Fairground and York park users will soon see some major changes thanks to recent Greenlee County Board of Supervisors’ decisions.
During last week’s supervisors meeting, Public Works Manager Tony Hines spoke with the board about the need to replace a number of pieces of equipment to maintain the fairgrounds rodeo arena.
In particular, Hines asked to replace the arena drag and arena lights. The drag will be part of rehabilitating the arena’s ground. Replacement sand used in the arena over past years had used an incorrect ratio or came from a less refined source, like river sand he said. As a result, the arena floor currently has too much clay in it’s composition.
Although the arena’s corncob lights have been replaced somewhat recently, he said the lighting is too dark.
Hines estimated the cost of the arena drag to be $9,000 and the light replacement would not exceed $40,000.
In addition to fairgrounds upgrades, the supervisors granted permission for the purchase of playground equipment and a restroom building for the park in York. They agreed the budgets for those projects would not exceed $60,000 and $65,000 respectively.
Supervisor Ron Campbell thanked Hines and county staff for moving the projects forward.
“It’s been a long time coming,” he said.
The upgrades to the fairgrounds come right as the county is gearing up to hold the Spring Rampage later this spring.
County officials said Fairgrounds Director Lindsey Basteen was currently organizing the events for the rampage and a recent notice promised an event with craft-related entertainments, vendors, demos and food.
The Rampage still hasn’t been given a date for the year and officials said that due to concerns over COVID-19 events at the Fairgrounds are being rescheduled.
The Greenlee County Junior Rodeo Series still has dates listed for coming rodeos, with the first scheduled for April 4.