The way Ron and Theresa Campbell see it, they’ve started an army. Their soldiers aren’t armed with guns or tanks, but something much more powerful. They are armed with stories, powerful stories filled with hope, compassion and understanding.
In September 2013, the Greenlee County residents’ nephew, Coty, laid his most prized possessions down on his loved ones’ beds, went out into his backyard and shot himself to death. The 17-year-old high school senior who lit up a room with his smile, loved to sing, participated in archery and was considered the “golden child” in his large, tight-knit family left this world without explanation.
The Campbells knew from the very beginning they wanted to find some way to honor Coty and to prevent such a tragedy from happening again.
“But we sat there dumbfounded. What can we do? His death was out of our hands. It was done. We could not fix that and so we struggled,” Theresa Campbell said.
The following year, however, they participated in a survivors of suicide walk in Tempe. Then suddenly, several children in the Gila Valley and Morenci took their lives as well.
“We just came to realization we’ve got to do something,” Ron Campbell said.
So, they created the Coty Denogean Memorial Suicide Awareness Walk, borrowing elements from the Tempe walk.
They knew they had important messages to share.
No one saw the anguish Coty was going through and if a tight-knit family like theirs missed the warning signs, others can, too, they said.
“You envision someone sitting in a dark room, they never go anywhere and you’re just going to see it in them,” Theresa Campbell said.
There are also times when people cry out for help, but people don’t heed those cries, she said.
“I keep trying to express to people that you might look at somebody who is going through some darkness and think ‘It’s not that bad,’ but it’s real to them,” Theresa Campbell said. “It’s real to them and we shouldn’t blow it off because we can’t see the darkness.”
Prior to the two-mile walk, speakers talk, the family hands out pre-ordered T-shirts and attendees call out the names of lost loved ones. There’s also a balloon release while the song “When I get to where I’m going” by Brad Paisley and Dolly Parton is played.
That first year, they had close to 250 people show up and it’s grown every year since.
The Campbells said they were stunned by how many people came, how many people wanted to help and how many people they’d known for years who were suddenly opening up and sharing stories about the loved ones they’d lost to suicide.
His eyes tearing up, Ron Campbell said he can’t begin to describe those moments when the names are called out. For some, it’s the first time they’ve been able to say the names aloud because of grief, guilt or embarrassment.
Although everyone in Coty’s family were immediately onboard with the walk, his father, Bear, couldn’t speak the first year, Theresa Campbell said. He interacted with people at the event, but he just couldn’t bring himself to address the crowd. Nowadays he’s eager for his moment to speak.
“I think it’s been a healing opportunity for him,” Ron Campbell said.
This year marks the fourth year of the event and while there is no way to know if they’ve stopped someone from taking their life, the Campbells know for sure they’ve started many, many conversations.
They have an army of people walking around wearing Coty Denogean Memorial Suicide Awareness Walk T-shirts. On the shirts are suicide prevention hotline and text numbers and “; Don’t write your ending.”
The semicolon is the symbol for suicide awareness because it’s punctuation used by writers when they want readers to take a pause. Ron Campbell said those suffering depression and suicidal thoughts also need to pause.
The Campbells said they and other suicide survivors are frequently stopped by people curious about the shirts and they are pleased to share their stories.
“Everyone sees the message of ‘Don’t write your ending’ and a lot of time they ask about it and the conversations start,” Ron Campbell said. “It’s an army of people out there that are sharing that message, ‘Just pause’. Every time someone is wearing the shirt it gives someone an opportunity to reach out to them and they know they’re not alone.”