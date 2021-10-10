This photo of Hannah Silvester and Ashlie Sherwood by Eastern Arizona Courier freelance photographer Bobby Joe Smith won First Place Saturday night in the 2021 Arizona Newspaper Association's Better Newspaper Contest.
By Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
This photo of fire retardant slurry being dropped behind a residence in Blackpoint in April earned second place honors Saturday in the 2021 Arizona Newspaper Association Better Newspapers Contest in the news category.
This photo of Gila Valley firefighters fighting a fire in the river by Eastern Arizona Courier Editor Kim Smith was honored by the Arizona Newspaper Association Saturday.
By Kim Smith Eastern Arizona Courier
The Best Feature Photograph of the Year per the Arizona Newspaper Association.
By Brooke Curley
The Eastern Arizona Courier and The Copper Era advertising and newsroom staff won several award in the 2021 Arizona Newspaper Association's Best Newspapers Contest. Winners were announced Saturday night at an awards ceremony at the Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino in Chandler.
"I'm very proud to be a part of the wonderful team we have," said Publisher Sarah Keith. "Our awards show the importance of what we do and the recognition within the industry for the news, information and products that we provide to our communities."