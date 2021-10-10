The Eastern Arizona Courier and The Copper Era advertising and newsroom staff won several award in the 2021 Arizona Newspaper Association's Best Newspapers Contest. Winners were announced Saturday night at an awards ceremony at the Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino in Chandler.

"I'm very proud to be a part of the wonderful team we have," said Publisher Sarah Keith. "Our awards show the importance of what we do and the recognition within the industry for the news, information and products that we provide to our communities."

For full results, visit ananews.com

Advertising

Third Place: Best Special Section, Randy Olivaz, Sarah Keith, Honoring our Heroes

Newsroom

First Place: Special Section or Magazine, Publisher Sarah Keith, Super Heroes of Graham and Greenlee counties

Readers Survey

As our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier

First Place: Best News Story, Kim Smith, Council members: Town of Duncan on verge of 'slipping over cliff'

Third Place: Best Feature Story, Kim Smith, COVID-19 survivor: 'Some of those nights were the darkest nights of my life'

First Place: Best News Photograph: Kim Smith, Firefighters

Second Place: Best News Photograph: Sam Ribakoff, Fire retardant slurry

First Place: Best Sports Photograph: Bobby Joe Smith, Even with her mask covering her eyes

First Place: Best Feature Photograph: Brooke Curley, High Dive at Pima Pool

Tags

Load comments