Thanks to COVID-19, many child care centers had to temporarily shut down last year and owners were left with many questions about how to safely operate during the pandemic. Now, thanks to a grant, child care centers and home-based child care providers throughout Arizona will have access to a healthcare advisor.
First Things First, Arizona’s early childhood agency, was recently awarded a $200,000 grant from the PNC Foundation and the agency used the funding to create a helpline for agencies not already affliated with First Things First. Those child care providers can now call or email the helpline to get connected with a child care health consultant liaison.
The liaisons can teach providers how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other safety procedures, said Ofelia Gonzalez, a spokeswoman with First Things First.
Shari Elkins, regional director of First Things First in Graham and Greenlee counties, said 180 children are enrolled in Graham and Greenlee county child care centers that will now have access to the health line.
“Anything health-related, this line will address,” Elkins said. “It will also be available to teach them to safely open back up after having a child test positive. Also, they can help them come up with protocols and safety measures on anything that is needed right now.”
Because of the pandemic, many preschools and childcare facilities are having to change the way they operate, she said. Before COVID-19, parents used to crowd into the same room to sign their children into centers. Now, parents drop their children off at a gate outside, which complicates the every day process. Through the guidance of the health line, Elkins said childcare providers can hopefully work more effectively and stay up to date with modern COVID-19 precautions.