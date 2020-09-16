The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 695 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning and 27 deaths.
Since the start of the pandemic, Arizona has documented a total of 209,907 cases and 5,371 deaths. Just over 1.6 million Arizonans have been tested for the virus and the positivity rate is now down to 10.9 percent.
Graham County has documented 776 cases and 24 deaths. The latest two patients were reported Tuesday. One patient lives in Pima and one is a member of the San Carlos Apache tribe. Nearly 600 of the 776 patients have recovered.
Greenlee County announced Tuesday night that the last person battling the virus there has now recovered. They've documented 58 cases and two deaths.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced 34,240 new cases Wednesday and 961 deaths. The total now stands at 6,571,867 total cases and 195,053 deaths.
In the last week, 261,204 new cases have been reported.
The Graham County Health Department and Arizona State University are teaming up Saturday to offer saliva-based COVID-19 testing.
The testing will be 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Graham County Fairgrounds.
Drive-ins are welcome, but they are strongly people register online at https://asubioempportal.pointnclick.com/
The agency code is: SALIVATEST
• Once logged-in to the portal, click on “Appointments” to request an available appointment time
• Arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to your appointment.
• If you have any scheduling issues, please email COVID19info@asu.edu.
Important guidelines
• You must wear a protective face covering - either cloth or surgical mask.
• Bring the QR code you receive after scheduling your test appointment.
• 30 minutes before your appointment, rinse your mouth with plain water for 20-30 seconds and then spit the water out.
• Do not eat, drink (even water), smoke, vape, or chew gum for 30 minutes prior to your appointment time (any of these factors may cause an invalid test and/or your test may be rejected by clinical personnel at site collection).
Tip: Staying well hydrated by drinking water the day before and up to 30 minutes prior to your test will speed your saliva collection process.
• Results will be available via the portal approximately 48 hours from your testing time.
Individuals will be available at the COVID-19 testing site to address questions you have
pertaining to the sample collection process.
If you have questions, please contact the Graham County Health Department at 428-0110.