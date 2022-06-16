COVID-19 cases are up slightly nationwide and in Arizona, but Graham and Greenlee counties are seeing low transmission levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
In Graham County, there have been 12,186 cases with 178 deaths for the duration of the pandemic, as of June 8.
The total number of vaccine doses administered was 45,263, and the number of new cases was up 58 from the previous week. There were no new deaths reported. The number of new vaccine doses reported since last week was 112. The rate of cases per 100,000 population is 31,672. The rate of fatalities per 100,000 was 463, and the percent of people vaccinated is 51 percent.
The total tests conducted in Graham County stood at 41,848, and new tests reported from a week earlier were up 95 with a positivity rate of 12.4%. In the last six months there have been 3,384 cases.
Greenlee County had 2,254 cases with 34 deaths for the duration of the pandemic. The total number of vaccine doses administered is 10,817, with a total number of new cases since the previous week standing at 12. There was one death since the previous week. The number of new vaccine doses since last week was 21. The rate of cases per 100,000 was 21,726, and the rate of fatalities per 100,000 was 327. The percent of vaccinated people was 44 percent.
Nationally, 78.1 percent of the nation’s population has received at least one vaccine dose.
There were 4,384 total tests conducted and the number of new tests reported since last week stood at seven with positivity rate of 8.4%. In the last six months there have been 830 cases.