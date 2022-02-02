The Duncan Town Council has declined to extend the contract of interim Town Manager Philip Cushman, who was brought in six months ago to clean up financial disasters, staffing messes and communication failures.
The lack of action on the contract at a Jan. 31 special meeting is a reversal from a Jan. 13 council meeting where there were indications Cushman would be extended for three months.
His last council meeting is Feb. 10; his last day on the job is Feb. 18.
Mayor Anne Thurman said Wednesday she couldn’t speak to why the contract was not extended or answer questions about how the council will proceed without Cushman. She said they are working on a plan.
Cushman was hired in August to straighten out a town clearly in trouble.
Last year, an auditor informed town leaders he had grave concerns over the town’s financial situation. A state Attorney General’s Office investigation prompted by County Sheriff Tim Sumner led to an acknowledgement of open meetings violations; and Town Manager John Basteen resigned in August after a financial expert discovered missing cash, dozens of credit card charges not backed up with receipts and extra payroll checks written without explanation.
Cushman said he wasn’t told why his contract wouldn’t be extended but is taking it in stride.
“Councils deserve to have managers that are going to achieve their objectives, and that’s the way it works,” he said. “We work for our councils. If they don’t feel that my service is necessary for continuing that’s fine and I move on.”
Cushman, a retired Marine from Quartzite, said he was able to address quite a few issues in his six months in the interim role.
“There’s a lot to get done,” he said, listing the upcoming election, the fiscal year audit, finishing the general plan which hasn’t been updated since 2006, completing next year’s budget, staff training, large capital projects in the works, annexation, a rate study and selling off municipal property. On top of that, animal control, the flood levy and code revisions.
“The biggest concern is the financial management,” he said. “We’re still kind of blind on our finances. We know how much we have in the bank accounts but we’re going back over two decades to fix the financial recordings.”
Cushman said there have been no applicants for the town manager’s position, which pays $50,000 to $75,000 per year plus housing.
Safford has a population of 800 in town limits but Cushman says it serves 3,500 in the county — through utilities, the post office and county residents driving on town roads.
When Cushman arrived last summer there was no office staff — “the council had fired them all,” he said.
Those he brought on have stayed, he said, because he focused on character in the hiring process.
“A lot of them didn’t need the job in the first place,” he said, so they hired them part time. “It worked out really well and we have a really good, positive work environment.”
“The staff we’ve hired have done amazing work to get the town back on track.”
Maybe not as big a priority but still important, Cushman wishes he could have landed the town’s F-100 Super Sabre jet on loan from National Museum of the U.S. Air Force back on its pedestal. It was taken down a couple of years ago because of problems with the mount, he said. Tracking down the design of the mount has been difficult.
Cushman has volunteers to put it together but, “For something that you see all over the place, nobody seems to have that design.”
He walks away having had a good experience in Duncan, he said.
“I really enjoyed my time in Duncan, it’s a wonderful little town. I got to meet some really great people and there’s a really good sense of community," Cushman said. "Yes, they’ve been through some trouble but I think there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. I think as they’re going through this election process it’s going to be kind of the inflection point of which way the community is going to go. I think the trend is bullish. I think they’re going to be better.”